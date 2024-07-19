Cobra Kai 6, the full cast of the final season of the Netflix TV series

The first part of “Cobra Kai 6” is coming to Netflix, the long-awaited final season of the TV series sequel to the saga “The Karate Kid” starring Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso and William Zabka as Johnny Lawrence, back together after 30 years from the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament and ready to team up in the sixth season, even if there will be tension between the two. While waiting to see the sensei and their students in action again in “Cobra Kai 6”, let’s remember together the complete cast of the TV series.

Cobra Kai 6: The Full Cast

In the cast of the Netflix TV series we (re)find:

Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso): After winning the karate tournament as a teenager, he has become the owner of a car dealership. Despite his success, Daniel is still attached to karate and its teachings, and in the series he opens the Miyagi-Do dojo to try to transmit the values ​​of this sport to young people, often finding himself in conflict with the methods used by Johnny Lawrance.

William Zabka (Johnny Lawrence): After losing the karate tournament to Daniel in 1984, his life has taken a turn for the worse. Johnny tries to redeem himself by reopening the Cobra Kai dojo and teaching karate to a new generation of kids. He later opens a new dojo called Eagle Fang. His rough and tumble teaching style often gets him into heated arguments with Daniel, a relationship that eventually finds a better balance, so much so that the two senseis merge their dojos.

Yuji Okumoto (Chozen Toguchi): He is a former rival of Daniel, now allied with LaRusso and Johnny and sensei of Miyagi-Do.

Xolo Maridueña (Miguel Diaz): He is one of Johnny’s students and the first member of the new Cobra Kai. Initially a shy and bullied teenager, Miguel becomes one of the best karatekas in the TV series. His relationship with Johnny is similar to that of a father and son, a relationship that Robby, Lawrence’s son, initially struggles to accept. The young man becomes close to Samantha LaRusso since the first season.

Mary Mouser (Samantha LaRusso): She is Daniel’s daughter. She is a good karateka who gets involved in the rivalry between the two dojos. Samantha and Miguel say “I love you” to each other at the end of season five.

Tanner Buchanan (Robby Keene): He is the son of Johnny Lawrence. He has a complicated relationship with his father and initially rebels against him. At first the boy is trained by Daniel LaRusso and over time becomes one of the best students of Miyagi-Do, later getting closer to his father Johnny.

Jacob Bertrand (Eli “Hawk” Moskowitz): From a victim of bullying, he transforms into one of the most feared and aggressive members of Cobra Kai.

Peyton List (Tory Nichols): A girl with a troubled past who joins Cobra Kai. She is a determined karateka and often finds herself in conflict with Samantha LaRusso. Not only that, she eventually decides to turn her back on her sensei Terry Silver and ally herself with the Miyagi-Do boys, but at the end of season five she kisses Robby (finally).

Martin Kove (John Kreese): He is one of the main antagonists of the TV series, the former sensei of Johnny Lawrence. Kreese returns to regain control of Cobra Kai and impart his “no mercy” philosophy. His presence, however, represents a threat to Daniel, Johnny himself and their students throughout the seasons, especially when he allies himself with Terry Silver. Now he has escaped from prison and is ready to train a new team of young people.

Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith): Another central antagonist in the TV series. Silver is a billionaire and longtime friend of John Kreese. He is the co-founder of the Cobra Kai dojo and shares Kreese’s “no mercy” philosophy. Now, remember, he is in prison.

Other interpreters and characters

Other cast members of “Cobra Kai 6” include: