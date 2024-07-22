Cobra Kai 6, when does the final episode come out?

On January 20, 2023, Netflix renewed the television series “Cobra Kai” for a sixth and final season. After some setbacks, represented by the strike of the Guild of America, the writers got back on track and the final chapter of the beloved series took shape. Unlike previous years, the sixth season of the series was divided into three parts, for a total of fifteen episodes. While the first block was released by the platform on July 18, 2024, there is already anticipation for the next five episodes, distributed in November of the same year. But when will viewers be able to see the last block of episodes, including the finale? Let’s find out together.

Cobra Kai 6: The Final Series

In 2022, Hayden Schlosberg, creator of “Cobra Kai” together with Jon Hurwitz, had released an official statement about the series finale: “We already have the end in mind. We don’t know, however, how many seasons it will take to get there. It will be very fun to work on it”. In 2023, a sixth and final season was announced, made even more epic by the structure adopted: no longer the usual 10 seasonal episodes, but 15, divided however into three separate blocks. The first released on July 18, 2024 and the second on November 28 of the same year. With the ten episodes of the current year exhausted, how long will we have to wait for the last and highly anticipated batch?

Cobra Kai 6, part 2: when it comes out on Netflix

Cobra Kai 6: When is the final episode coming out?

As of today, there is no official date for what will be the last five episodes of “Cobra Kai”, but one thing is certain: the third part of the series – renamed “The Final Event” – will land on the platform during 2025, almost certainly within the first half of the year. The series will be released on Netflix in all countries where the service is active.

Cobra Kai 6: Will it really be the last season?

Fans of “Cobra Kai” will have to somehow resign themselves to the idea: the sixth season will be the last of the series. At the same time, fans can still console themselves with parallel projects. The authors have in fact stated that “Cobra Kai” does not exclude the possibility of future spin-offs. But that’s not all: on May 30, 2025, a new film in the “Karate Kid” saga will hit theaters, which alongside the star of the series, Ralph Macchio, sees Jackie Chan in action, one of the undisputed kings of cinematic martial arts. In all likelihood, the last episodes of “Cobra Kai” will be released by Netflix on a date prior to that of the theatrical feature film.

Cobra Kai 6: the trailer of the first part