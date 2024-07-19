CrowdStrike, what is the software that crashed Microsoft and PCs around the world with the “blue screen”?

An error contained in the latest update of CrowdStrike Falcon Sensora software that is part of the CrowdStrike cybersecurity suite, was apparently one of the main triggers for the computer problem that brought planes, hospitals and banks to a standstill. CrowdStrike is produced by the company of the same name, which deals with computer security. PCs that received the incriminated update in fact began to display an error screen that prevented the Windows operating system from loading correctlythus causing the much talked about Microsoft down. Let’s take a closer look at what happened and what usually causes the “blue screen” of Windows, the infamous “blue screen of death”.

CrowdStrike Falcon Sensor: What is it and how does the software that has sent entire sectors into a tailspin work?

CrowdStrike Falcon Sensor It is a very powerful security software, designed to protect the so-called endpointor physical devices that connect and exchange information with a computer network, including mobile devices, desktop computers, virtual machines, embedded devices, and servers. CrowdStrike Falcon Sensor specifically has the task of detecting and removing threats in the network and controlling the entire “attack surface”, that is, all potentially vulnerable endpoints. The program is also able to analyze attack data to predict possible future violations.

It goes without saying that to carry out such a job, CrowdStrike Falcon Sensor requires significant privileges on the computer systems in which it is called to operate, which is why an error – even a “small” one – can lead to potentially disastrous consequences, as today’s story demonstrates very well. Regarding the latter, George Kurtzco-founder and CEO of CrowdStrike, said the company has identified the problem, which is now being resolved. On X, he said:

CrowdStrike is actively working with customers affected by a flaw found in a single content update for Windows hosts. Mac and Linux hosts are not affected. This is not a security incident or cyber attack. The issue has been identified, isolated and a fix has been implemented. We refer customers to the support portal for the latest updates and will continue to provide comprehensive and ongoing updates on our website. We also recommend that organizations ensure they communicate with CrowdStrike representatives through official channels. Our team is fully mobilized to ensure the safety and stability of CrowdStrike customers.

“Blue screen”: here’s what causes the Windows blue screen

There Windows Blue Screenalso known as “blue screen” or, for those who love technicalities, BSOD (Blue Screen of Death), is not a phenomenon unknown to users of Windowsthe most used desktop operating system in the world. In fact, it is a screen that can appear for an infinite number of problems, including: errors in the installation of device drivers, problems with the hard disk or with the hardware installed by the user and conflicts between the software running and Windows.

The Windows blue screen problem is nothing new, but has plagued the operating system of the Redmond giant since its inception. Just think of the fact that one of the PCs used in the Windows 98 Presentation Bill Gates showed that he was suffering from the same problem, causing no small amount of embarrassment to the co-founder of Microsoft, who, to lighten the mood, said to the audience that was staring at him: «This is why we don’t distribute Windows 98 yet.».