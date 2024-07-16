Disney+, the most anticipated series of August 2024

It’s cult time. Big returns coming in August 2024 on Disney+. The new seasons of two of the most relevant titles of recent years are ready to debut. Yes, we are talking about The Bear and of Only Murders in the Building. Here are the previews.

The Bear, Season 3 (August 14, 2024)

The third season of The Walking Dead is coming on August 14, 2024. The Bearthe FX series that follows Carmy Berzatto, Sydney Adamu and Richie Jerimovich as they transform their old diner into a fine-dining restaurant. In the new season, “Carmy is busier than ever and demands excellence from her team, who are doing their best to keep up,” the synopsis reads. “The pursuit of culinary excellence will push the team to new heights and highlight the bonds that hold the restaurant together. As the team grows, each of them will strive to become better at their roles. The restaurant industry is never solid ground, and with this ever-changing landscape come new challenges and opportunities. Our chefs have learned that every second counts, but this season, audiences will find out if they have what it takes to make it to the next day.”

The series stars Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas and Matty Matheson, with Oliver Platt and Molly Gordon in recurring roles.

Only Murders in the Building Season 4 (August 27, 2024)

And yes, she’s there too. The fourth season of Only Murders in the Building.

“The trio of amateur podcasters,” the synopsis says, “grapple with the shocking events that unfolded at the end of season three involving Sazz Pataki, Charles’s stunt double and friend. Wondering whether the intended victim was really her or Charles, their investigation takes them to Los Angeles, where a Hollywood studio is preparing a movie about the podcast Only Murders. When Charles, Oliver and Mabel return to New York, they embark on an even more epic journey: they cross the courtyard of their building to delve into the twisted lives of the residents of Arconia’s West Tower.”

The series stars Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez, Michael Cyril Creighton, with special guest stars that include Meryl Streep, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Eugene Levy, Eva Longoria, Zach Galifianakis, Molly Shannon, Kumail Nanjiani, Melissa McCarthy, Richard Kind and many more.