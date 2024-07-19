Does Pee Really Work Against Jellyfish Stings? No, Sea Water Is Better

Contact with jellyfish can cause intense pain, similar to a sunburn. To relieve the burning sensation It is not a good idea to use substances such as ammonia, vinegar or alcohol And Urine should not be used either which could increase inflammation and in some cases even cause infections. On the contrary, an effective remedy consists in washing with sea water without rubbing the part and in theuse of ointments based on aluminum chloride to soothe redness and itching.

How a jellyfish sting works and the symptoms

With climate change and the progressive warming of the Mediterranean, the proliferation of jellyfish is an increasingly frequent phenomenon also along the Italian coasts and represents a real nightmare for swimmers. Jellyfish belong to the Phylum Cnidaria of which they are part 10,000 speciesThe gelatinous umbrella shape with tentacles is just one stage in the complex life cycle of these organisms, but it is the most fearsome.

THE tentaclesused as a weapon for attack or defense, are equipped with groups of highly specialized cells capable of releasing a sort of capsule, the nematocystswhich penetrate the host’s skin releasing poisonous protein compounds with a stinging and paralyzing effect. As long as the tentacles remain attached to the skin, the nematocysts continue to discharge venom.

The first symptoms that warns the unfortunate person are ache Very intense And burning similar to that of aburnthe skin becomes red and sometimes blisters appear. In rare cases, more generalized symptoms such as difficulty breathing, vomiting and headache may occur.

Why urine doesn’t work

First aid after the sting is aimed at relieving pain and inflammation and preventing further discharges of poison give her nematocysts still present on the skin. In the past, among the most used remedies there was the ammonia as effective on the bites of insects and used erroneously even for jellyfish. In the absence of anything else, theurinebut urine is composed of 95% water and the remaining part is ureacome up like sodium chloride And potassium chloride in addition to a large number of metabolites. So in urine there is no ammonia, but a derivative of it, urea, which however it is not effective.

Another reason to justify the use of urine is because it has been seen that the presence of dissolved salts in water, such as in sea water, inhibits the rupture of nematocysts and the emission of other poison. But in sea water the average concentration of dissolved salts is approximately 35 g/l (35 grams of salts in a litre of sea water), while in urine it is not constant and in normal conditions it is lownot exceeding approximately 0.36 g/l (therefore about 100 times lower)

In any case, several clinical tests conducted on patients and laboratory tests conducted on jellyfish have demonstrated that the ammonia tends to trigger the discharge of poison give her nematocysts.

What to Use for Jellyfish Stings and What Not to Do: Tips

Fondazione Umberto Veronesi and IRCCS Humanitas provide some useful information on what to do and what not to do in the event of a jellyfish sting: