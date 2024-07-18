Does the “ice trick” in front of the fan to cool a room really work?

The “ice trick” to cool down your home without air conditioning is very simple: in its basic version, just place a bowl of ice cubes in front of the blades of a turned-on fan to get some relief during the hottest summer days – or nights!. Let’s say right away that this trick it works in principlebut the effect can vary dramatically depending on specific conditions, because the physics behind this seemingly simple “trick” is actually very complex and it depends on many variables. It can therefore very well happen that in some cases the make-up is very effective and in others the result is barely perceptible. It should be emphasized however that the effect comes from the fact that Ice takes heat from the air to warm itselfnot from the ice + fan combination: the latter only serves to circulate the air cooled by the ice and therefore give us a pleasant sensation.

It is definitely worth a try if you don’t have an air conditioner or if you want to save on your bill, but Attention: to do this in complete safety, the advice is to use not a bowl of ice but one or more bottles filled with ice. This “version” has the great advantage that, once the ice has melted, the water remains confined in the bottles: as we know, in fact, water does not get along very well with electrical devices.

Let’s first look at how this process works from a physical point of view. You might think that ice cools simply because it is cold, and in fact this is not wrong, but there are subtleties. Surely the low temperature helps, but How much a material can actually cool the air also depends on how “good” that material is at absorbing heat from the environment to warm itself and above all to to melt. Well, The ice needs to absorb a lot of heat to do both, which makes it a good material for cooling a room. This is the real reason why ice cools the air!

To demonstrate this, I’ll give you some numbers. To raise the temperature of 1 kg of ice by 1°C, an energy of 2050 jouleor about 0.5 kcal. For comparison, if instead of 1 kg of ice we used 1 kg of lead, only 130 joules would be enough to heat it by 1 °C. In other words, under the same conditions, ice absorbs 16 times the amount of heat to heat up as lead.

But the effectiveness of ice is even more noticeable during and after melting: 1 kg of ice needs well 333,000 joules to turn into liquid water! For lead, 23,000 joules are enough, and in any case it does not melt at 0 °C but at 328 °C, so it could not do so even in the hottest summer.

Finally, the newly melted water will have to reach room temperature, and to do so, each kg of water will absorb 4180 joules (i.e. 1 kcal) from the environment for each degree centigrade of increase in temperature.

The numbers above tell us something else: all else being equal, liquid water absorbs The double of heat compared to ice. For this reason it is recommended to add salt to the water before freezing itThis is because the salt dissolved in the water lowers the temperature at which the ice melts and this allows us to have liquid water below zerowhich increases the amount of heat that can be “captured” from the environment.

But can the ice trick allow us to replace the air conditioner? Well, not really. First of all, the air conditioner is able to exchange much more heat thanks to its “engine”, and secondly because it dehumidifies, that is, it decreases the humidity of the air, which increases the perceived temperature. However, this “budget” option could still have an effect that – as we repeat – It will depend on many factors: how much ice we use, how big is the room we want to cool, how big are the ice cubes or blocks, whether there are other heat sources such as perimeter walls exposed to the sun and so on.

In this regard, we close with a warning that is not necessarily obvious: It makes no sense to use this trick in the same room where we make ice. The freezer we have in the kitchen, for example, produces ice by removing heat from liquid water, heat that it emits into the room. Melting the ice in the same kitchen where we made the ice would therefore only serve to remove the heat that we added by producing the ice. In fact, a little less than what we added: the second law of thermodynamics guarantees that the heat produced by the freezer will be greater than that removed from the water to form the ice.