Earthquake of magnitude 3.6 in Campi Flegrei, no damage reported

Today, Thursday 18 July at 8:08the INGV seismographs recorded a tremor of 3.6 magnitude earthquake at Campi Flegrei, with epicenter in the area Solfatara – Piss them and a depth of just 2 kmThe shock was clearly felt in different neighborhoods of Pozzuoli and Naples, including Agnano, Vomero, Fuorigrotta and the historic center. Fortunately, however Fire fighters And Civil protection they have not reported any particular damage to things and/or people at the moment.

This shock certainly does not come unexpectedly: for several months now the Phlegraean area has been affected by numerous tremors linked to bradyseism, that is, the volcanic phenomenon that causes a periodic raising and lowering of the ground. As also confirmed by the INGV, in recent months we have been witnessing a higher rate of uplift than the average of the previous months and equal to approximately 20 millimeters per monththus causing more intense seismic activity than usual.

Attention: this does not mean that we are facing an imminent eruption. In the past, bradyseismic crises have occurred which, fortunately, have not resulted in eruptions. Reassurances also come from Mauro Antonio of Vitodirector of theVesuvius Observatory:

It’s about expected events, which are part of the dynamics of the ongoing bradyseismic crisiswith the ground continuing to rise by 20 millimeters per month

Obviously the presence of such frequent earthquakes keeps theattention of the authorities which, in recent months, have carried out several evacuation tests – the last of which, however, recorded an extremely low turnout.

For further information, here is a mini-documentary on the possible eruption of Campi Flegrei, made in collaboration with Fanpage: