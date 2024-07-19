Elite 8: The Complete Cast of the Final Season Coming to Netflix

“Elite 8” is coming to Netflix soon, the final season of the Spanish TV series set in the Las Encinas school, which sees the return of some original (much-loved) characters and the entry of new faces. Let’s discover the full cast of “Elite 8” together, but first let’s remember what awaits us in the long-awaited new season of the series created by Carlos Montero and Darío Madrona.

Elite 8: the plot

In the previous season, Raul died at the hands of Carmen, Chloe and Ivan’s mother: the plot of “Elite 8” will start again from this tragic event. At the same time, we will have the opportunity to see how the situation between Isadora and Didac will evolve, whose relationship at the end of last season was not exactly rosy. It also seems that Ivan will be back at the center of the scene due to his love affairs. And then the return of Nadia, Omar’s sister, who will have a central role in the eighth season, because together with her brother she will have to face the new antagonists of the TV series, namely Emilia (Ane Rot) and Héctor Krawietz (Nuno Gallego), leaders of the Las Encinas alumni club.

Elite 8: The Full Cast

The cast of the final season of the Spanish TV series includes:

Mina El Hammani is Nadia Shanaa, Omar’s sister.

Omar Ayuso is Omar Shanaa, who hides his homosexuality from his parents and initially sold drugs to earn enough money to get out of the house.

Valentina Zenere is Isadora Artiñán, a student who grew up in a wealthy family but was neglected as a child.

André Lamoglia is Iván Carvalho, the son of a very famous man, a party-loving footballer.

Carmen Arrufat is Sara, an influencer who posts social media content with her boyfriend Raúl. They have a very toxic relationship in which Raúl abuses her, both psychologically and sexually. Jessica and Chloe help her get out of it.

Ander Puig is Nicolás “Nico” Fernández, the first transgender boy and has a relationship with Sonia.

Nadia Al Saidi is Sonia, a sensitive girl who is able to support people. She is Nico’s girlfriend, but their relationship is full of push and pull. In the seventh season she becomes very good friends with Omar.

Fernando Líndez is Joel Huesos, a boy kicked out of his family because he is gay. He begins a relationship with Omar after he takes him into his home.

Mirela Balić is Chloe, Carmen’s daughter who immediately does everything to get noticed at school and becomes Raúl’s girlfriend when he and Sara break up. Here too, abuse is the order of the day.

Maribel Verdú is Carmen, Chloe and Ivan’s mother who kills Raúl by pushing him off her balcony at home.

Gleb Abrosimov is Eric, Nico’s cousin who had a relationship with Chloe and Rocío. He has bipolar and anger management issues.

Ana Bokesa is Rocío, a very rich girl of African origin and daughter of a judge.

Álvaro de Juana is Dídac, whose relationship with Isadora is in crisis.

Anitta is Jessica, a physical education and self-defense teacher who helps Sara leave Raúl.

Ivan Mendes is Dalmar, the young man who films the scene of Raul’s death.

New additions to the cast

New additions to the cast of “Elite 8” include:

Ane Rot is Emilia Krawietz.

Nuno Gallego is Héctor Krawietz.

Alexandra Pino is Guillermina.

Mario Ermito is Pier: the Italian actor is best known for taking part in TV series such as “L’allieva” and “Don Matteo”.

When is Elite 8 coming out on Netflix?

The TV series “Elite 8” will be released on Netflix on July 26, 2024 in all countries where the service is active.