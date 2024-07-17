Emilia Clarke, GoT’s “Daenerys,” to Star in Prime Video’s Criminal Series

The bombshell was dropped by the American magazine Variety, and it’s one that’s sure to be talked about for a long time: Emilia Clarke, the actress best known for giving body and voice to Danerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones, is returning to the small screen to star in the future Prime Video TV series entitled Criminal.

Emilia Clarke in Criminal: The Rest of the Cast

Clarke will star alongside previously announced cast members Charlie Hunnam, Richard Jenkins, John Hawkes, Adria Arjona, Logan Browning, Kadeem Hardison, Pat Healy, Taylor Sele, Gus Halper, Aliyah Camacho, Michael Mando, Marvin Jones III, Michael Xavier and Dominic Burgess.

What is Criminal about?

The TV series is based on the comic book series of the same name, or rather graphic novel, created by Ed Brubaker and illustrated by Sean Phillips, in which a series of criminal characters and their stories are discovered to be interconnected and intertwined with each other.

Emilia Clarke’s role

Clarke will star as Mallory, described as “a cunning and daring bank robber who is as quick with a gun as she is with her wits. Part of a robbery team with Ricky Lawless (Halper), with whom she has a passionate Bonnie and Clyde-style relationship. Mallory is a woman on the edge, living on the wrong side of the law and harboring secrets that will lead her and her companions into dangerous territory.”

When is Criminal coming out?

There is still no information on the release date of Criminal, which is expected to hit the screen in 2025.