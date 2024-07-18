Emmy Awards 2024, Record Nominations for Shogun and The Bear: All the Nominations

All the nominations for the 2024 Emmy Awards, the coveted awards dedicated to the world of TV series, have just been announced. It is a record for the Disney+ series Shogun which has obtained 25 nominations, followed by the phenomenon The Bear, also from Disney+, which has taken home 23 nominations for its second season. An excellent result also for other successful titles such as Only Murders in the Building from Disney+ with 21 nominations, True Detective: Night Country with 19 (Now Tv) and The Crown 6 from Netflix with 18.

Also earning several nominations was the controversial Netflix miniseries about stalking, Baby Reindeer, which earned 4 nominations. But let’s find out which TV series, miniseries, actors and actresses could take home an Emmy this year.

All the nominations for the 2024 Emmy Awards

Best Drama Series

The Crown (Netflix)

Fallout (Prime Video)

The Gilded Age (HBO)

The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Mr. and Mrs. Smith (Prime Video)

Shogun (FX)

Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

3 Body Problems (Netflix)

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show, Apple)

Carrie Coon (The Gilded Age, HBO/Max)

Maya Erskine (Mr. and Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)

Anna Sawai (Shogun, FX)

Imelda Staunton (The Crown, Netflix)

Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show, Apple)

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Idris Elba (Hijack, Apple)

Donald Glover (Mr. and Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)

Walton Goggins (Fallout, Prime Video)

Gary Oldman (Slow Horses, Apple)

Hiroyuki Sanada (Shogun, FX)

Dominic West (The Crown, Prime Video)

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Christine Baranski (The Gilded Age, HBO/Max)

Nicole Beharie (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)

Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown, Netflix)

Greta Lee (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)

Lesley Manville (The Crown, Netflix)

Karen Pittman (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)

Holland Taylor (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Tadanobu Asano (Shogun, FX)

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)

Mark Duplass (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)

Jon Hamm (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)

Takehiro Hira (Shogun, FX)

Jack Lowden (Slow Horses, Apple TV+)

Jonathan Pryce (The Crown, Netflix)

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Olivia Colman (The Bear, FX)

Jamie Lee Curtis (The Bear, FX)

Kaitlin Olson (Hacks, HBO/Max)

Da’Vine Joy Randolph (Only Murders in the Building, Hulu)

Maya Rudolph (Saturday Night Live, NBC)

Kristen Wiig (Saturday Night Live, NBC)

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Michaela Coel (Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)

Claire Foy (The Crown, Netflix)

Marcia Gay Harden (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)

Sarah Paulson (Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)

Parker Posey (Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)

Best Comedy

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

The Bear (FX)

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO/Max)

Hacks (HBO/Max)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Palm Royale (Apple TV+)

Reservation Dogs (FX)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Best Actor in a Leading Role in a Comedy

Matt Berry (What We Do in the Shadows, FX)

Larry David (Curb Your Enthusiasm, HBO/Max)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building, Hulu)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building, Hulu)

Jeremy Allen White (The Bear, FX)

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai (Reservation Dogs, FX)

Best Actress in a Comedy

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary, ABC)

Ayo Edebiri (The Bear, FX)

Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building, Hulu)

Maya Rudolph (Loot, Apple)

Jean Smart (Hacks, HBO/Max)

Kristen Wiig (Palm Royale, Apple TV+)

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy

Lionel Boyce (The Bear, FX)

Paul W. Downs (Hacks, HBO/Max)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear, FX)

Paul Rudd (Only Murders in the Building, Hulu)

Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary, ABC)

Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live, NBC)

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy

Carol Burnett (Palm Royale, Apple TV+)

Liza Colón-Zayas (The Bear, FX)

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks, HBO/Max)

Janelle James (Abbott Elementary, ABC)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary, ABC)

Meryl Streep (Only Murders in the Building, Hulu)

Best Guest Actor in a Comedy

Jon Bernthal (The Bear, FX)

Matthew Broderick (Only Murders in the Building, Hulu)

Ryan Gosling (Saturday Night Live, NBC)

Christopher Lloyd (Hacks, HBO/Max)

Bob Odenkirk (The Bear, FX) Will Poulter (The Bear, FX)

Best Guest Actor in a Comedy

Néstor Carbonell (Shogun, FX)

Paul Dano (Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)

Tracy Letts (Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty)

Jonathan Pryce (Slow Horses, Apple TV+)

John Turturro (Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)

Best Miniseries or Anthology Series

Baby Reindeer (Netflix)

Fargo (FX)

Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)

Ripley (Netflix)

True Detective: Night Country (HBO

Best Actor in a Miniseries or Anthology Series

Matt Bomer (Fellow Travelers, Showtime)

Richard Gadd (Baby Reindeer, Netflix)

Jon Hamm (Fargo, FX)

Tom Hollander (Feud: Capote vs. the Swans, FX)

Andrew Scott (Ripley, Netflix)

Best Actress in a Miniseries or Anthology Series

Jodie Foster (True Detective: Night Country, HBO/Max)

Brie Larson (Lessons in Chemistry, Apple)

Juno Temple (Fargo, FX)

Sofía Vergara (Griselda, Netflix)

Naomi Watts (Feud: Capote vs. the Swans, FX)

Best Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or Anthology Series

Jonathan Bailey (Fellow Travelers, Showtime)

Robert Downey Jr. (The Sympathizer, HBO/Max)

Tom Goodman-Hill (Baby Reindeer, Netflix)

John Hawkes (True Detective: Night Country, HBO/Max)

Lamorne Morris (Fargo, FX)

Lewis Pullman (Lessons in Chemistry, Apple TV+)

Treat Williams (Feud: Capote vs. the Swans, FX)

Best Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or Anthology Series

Dakota Fanning (Ripley, Netflix)

Lily Gladstone (Under the Bridge, Hulu)

Jessica Gunning (Baby Reindeer, Netflix)

Aja Naomi King (Lessons in Chemistry, Apple TV+)

Diane Lane (Feud: Capote vs. the Swans, FX)

Nava Mau (Baby Reindeer, Netflix)

Kali Reis (True Detective: Night Country, HBO/Max)

Best Directing in a Drama Series

Stephen Daldry (The Crown, Netflix)

Mimi Leder (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)

Hiro Murai (Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)

Frederick E. O. Toye (Shogun, FX)

Saul Metzstein (Slow Horses, Apple TV+)

Salli Richardson-Whitfield (Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty)

Best Direction in a Comedy

Randall Einhorn (Abbott Elementary, ABC)

Christopher Storer (The Bear, FX)

Ramy Youssef (The Bear, FX)

Guy Ritchie (The Gentlemen, Netflix)

Lucia Aniello (Hacks, HBO/Max)

Mary Lou Belli (The Ms. Pat Show, BET)

Best Writing in a Drama Series

Peter Morgan, Meriel Sheibani-Clare (The Crown, Netflix)

Geneva Robertson-Dworet, Graham Wagner (Fallout, Prime Video)

Francesca Sloane, Donald Glover (Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)

Rachel Kondo, Justin Marks (Shogun, FX)

Rachel Kondo, Caillin Puente (Shogun, FX)

Will Smith (Slow Horses, Apple TV+)

Best Writing in a Miniseries or Anthology Series

Richard Gadd (Baby Reindeer, Netflix)

Charlie Brooker (Black Mirror, Netflix)

Noah Hawley (Fargo, FX)

Ron Nyswaner (Fellow Travelers, Showtime)

Steven Zaillian (Ripley, Netflix)

Issa López (True Detective: Night Country, HBO/Max)

Best Writing in a Comedy

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary, ABC)

Christopher Storer (The Bear, FX)

Meredith Scardino, Sam Means (Girls5eva, Netflix)

Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky (Hacks, HBO/Max)

Chris Kelly, Sarah Schneider (The Other Two, HBO/Max)

Jake Bender, Zach Dunn (What We Do in the Shadows, FX)

Best Talk Series

The Daily Show (Comedy Central)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Best reality

The Amazing Race (CBS)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (MTV)

Top Chef (Good)

The Traitors (Peacock)

The Voice (NBC)