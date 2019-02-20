Swiping Shallow: Plenty of Fish

Welcome to part two of the four-part dating app series. Today I will be reviewing a lesser known app, Plenty of Fish (POF). Another app in The Match Group (Match. com, OkCupid and Tinder), Plenty of Fish acts like a blend of all three and fails at every turn.

Before signing up, POF requires users to input a broad amount of data to help gear its match algorithms. Most of this is standard stuff like age, intent, astrological sign etc. The real fun begins when it gives you your personality options.

How would you describe yourself in one word? Here! Have a list of options that includes humanist, stoner and rockstar. POF also allows users to create a tagline for their profile, a bio, and a conversation starter. It’s a profile system with beyond-average depth, but the problem is that most users won’t use it. The bio tab is jammed haphazardly beneath the broad information list and usually gets neglected as a result.

You don’t even need a bio. Like Tinder, POF uses a storefront swipe approach to match users, but it is far from perfect. The storefront only allows users to see one picture, the age someone has listed and their location. Any extra pictures and information can only be accessed via the clunky profile menu.

The app also allows users to take a “chemistry test” to further refine their matches and get a list of similar users who can be messaged instantly. The test is a more expansive look into your personality than the baseline bio.

It is an interesting feature that can improve your chances, but not by much. This app also has a serious problem with automated spam accounts. During my 4 hour “adventure” with it, I met two real people and got matched with 30 different bots. Even as I reported these bots, new ones always managed to take their place.

Ultimately, POF comes in with all the features it can muster but has not put enough work into them. It’s a shallow, buggy mess of an app that will leave you disappointed.