Award winning, student run, weekly campus newspaper of the University of Illinois, Springfield..

The Journal

Menu
Filed under Entertainment, Spring 2019

Swiping Shallow: Plenty of Fish

Spencer Voyles, Staff Writer|February 20, 2019

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Welcome to part two of the four-part dating app series. Today I will be reviewing a lesser known app, Plenty of Fish (POF). Another app in The Match Group (Match. com, OkCupid and Tinder), Plenty of Fish acts like a blend of all three and fails at every turn.

Before signing up, POF requires users to input a broad amount of data to help gear its match algorithms. Most of this is standard stuff like age, intent, astrological sign etc. The real fun begins when it gives you your personality options.

How would you describe yourself in one word? Here! Have a list of options that includes humanist, stoner and rockstar. POF also allows users to create a tagline for their profile, a bio, and a conversation starter. It’s a profile system with beyond-average depth, but the problem is that most users won’t use it. The bio tab is jammed haphazardly beneath the broad information list and usually gets neglected as a result.

You don’t even need a bio. Like Tinder, POF uses a storefront swipe approach to match users, but it is far from perfect. The storefront only allows users to see one picture, the age someone has listed and their location. Any extra pictures and information can only be accessed via the clunky profile menu.

The app also allows users to take a “chemistry test” to further refine their matches and get a list of similar users who can be messaged instantly. The test is a more expansive look into your personality than the baseline bio.

It is an interesting feature that can improve your chances, but not by much. This app also has a serious problem with automated spam accounts. During my 4 hour “adventure” with it, I met two real people and got matched with 30 different bots. Even as I reported these bots, new ones always managed to take their place.

Ultimately, POF comes in with all the features it can muster but has not put enough work into them. It’s a shallow, buggy mess of an app that will leave you disappointed.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Other stories filed under Entertainment

An Atypical Perspective on The Good Doctor
An Atypical Perspective on The Good Doctor
Portraying Ted Bundy
Portraying Ted Bundy
Swiping Shallow: Tinder Edition
Swiping Shallow: Tinder Edition
The REAL Reason We Watch the Superbowl

Let’s be honest -the game and the halftime show were destined to be bad. We all watched the Superbowl for one reason and one reason only ... ads! Fo...

An Atypical Perspective on Atypical
An Atypical Perspective on Atypical

Other stories filed under Spring 2019

An Atypical Perspective on The Good Doctor
An Atypical Perspective on The Good Doctor
Peyton Allen Hits 30-Point Mark Against Southern Indiana
Peyton Allen Hits 30-Point Mark Against Southern Indiana
Alternative Spring Break Heads to Puerto Rico
Alternative Spring Break Heads to Puerto Rico
Hiking the Keystone XL Pipeline

One Engaged Citizenship Common Experience (ECCE) Speaker Series event at UIS that students will not want to miss is “Hiking The Keystone XL Pipeline...

Studio Theatre Approaches Renovation

The aging UIS Studio Theatre, part of the Department of Art, Music, and Theatre (AMT) and located on level one of the Performing Arts Center (PAC), ha...

Navigate Left
  • Swiping Shallow: Plenty of Fish

    Entertainment

    An Atypical Perspective on The Good Doctor

  • Swiping Shallow: Plenty of Fish

    Entertainment

    Portraying Ted Bundy

  • Swiping Shallow: Plenty of Fish

    Entertainment

    Swiping Shallow: Tinder Edition

  • Entertainment

    The REAL Reason We Watch the Superbowl

  • Swiping Shallow: Plenty of Fish

    Entertainment

    An Atypical Perspective on Atypical

  • Entertainment

    Sawbones Makes Pseudo-Science Fun

  • Campus News

    Game of Thrones is A Perfect Winter Binge

  • Swiping Shallow: Plenty of Fish

    Campus News

    Black Mirror: Bandersnatch-Game or Movie, the Worst of Both Worlds

  • Swiping Shallow: Plenty of Fish

    Campus News

    RENT at UIS: 20th Anniversary Tour

  • Campus News

    UIS Theater Presents: Silent Sky

Navigate Right
Award winning, student run, weekly campus newspaper of the University of Illinois, Springfield..
Swiping Shallow: Plenty of Fish