Almost everyone feels that they know more about the world around them than anyone else, and often this leads to there being two groups of people with their own bias. One group feels that all stereotypes are valid for one reason or another, while the other is the group of people who are so tolerant that facts that are less than positive about any group of people are written off as racist. The card game “Right or Racist” aims to mellow out people in both groups in a way that is both fun and educational. The game achieves this goal very well.

The box includes 500 cards, a rule sheet, and a scorecard. The gameplay is simple. Each of the 3-10 players is given ten cards with “right” on one side and “racist”on the other. There are two types of cards that are drawn from a deck. The first type is a card with a fact on it. The players all guess if the fact is correct or fake. If the player is incorrect, they have to place a card down. If the player is correct, they keep their card. The other type is a “debate” card. Players are given a topic to debate, such as “Black people who use the “N” word are hypocrites and should stop.”

Players vote their opinion, debate and one player gets to choose which side they agree with. At the end, the players who won the debate keep their cards while the losers lose theirs. The game ends when the first player loses all their cards. Although simple in concept, this game actually led to a lot of laughs, good debates, and education for all of us who played. The cards all have a tongue-in-cheek sense of humor to them, with jokes about topic on every card.

Right or Racist is not scared to call its players “racists” or “snowflakes,” depending on which incorrect beliefs a person has. Everyone involved was surprised by some of the stereotypes that proved to be true, and shocked by some that turned out to be incorrect. It can be very easy to joke around, but if the players take the game seriously it can be a lot of fun and eye-opening.

One player stated they were going to buy their own copy after playing. One game takes about half an hour to complete. Although we only planned to play one game, we ended up playing three because no one wanted to stop. The only complaint I have about Right or Racist is that once the 300 non-debate cards are run through, it would become incredibly easy for someone who has played before to have an extreme advantage over someone who hasn’t. As someone who was worried about a game like this being used to call everyone a racist, I was pleasantly surprised at its quality. It is rare that a game that is to be used as an education tool is as entertaining as this one was.