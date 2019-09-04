Good Omens is Ineffable and Inevitable

Gorgeous, charming and relevant, Amazon Prime’s new show Good Omens captures the rebellious attitude of younger generations who are fed up with conforming to rigid, outdated societal conventions. This show questions the tradition of ignoring larger-scale problems that inevitably result in the destruction of the Earth. Laden with religious references and themes, it examines the time–old stories that have integrated themselves into the cultural narrative of the Western world in a refreshing way.

The story focuses on the bonds of friendship and how powerful love can truly be. This focus is neither cliché nor does it exclude of any of the other characters. Its plot is interwoven through three central plotlines that converge at Armageddon.

Heaven and Hell are poised to attack in their final battle between good and evil, but – as Armageddon draws closer to fruition – it hits a snag. An angel and a demon (Michael Sheen and David Tennant) have grown rather fond of their lives on Earth and do not want to see it tested with biblical force. All the while, a witch (Adria Arjona) whose five times great–grandmother predicted the end of days is also attempting to avert the apocalypse through witchcraft and analysis of 400-year-old prophecies. Chaos ensues when the angel and demon accidentally misplace the antichrist and must race against the clock before all Heaven and Hell break loose.

Crowley (Tennant) is a demon whose only acts of evil consist of minor annoyances that only result in his own frustration, and though he’ll deny it, he secretly cares a lot about people. Aziraphale (Sheen) is an angel who is easily tempted by Earthly pleasures and whose best friend happens to be the Crowley. These two share an interesting dynamic, having been friends for the past 6000 years and having grown closer all the while. Anathema Device (Arjona) is doing her best to find and stop the antichrist, but a meddling group of kids called The Them and a witchfinder keep thwarting her plans.

Hilarity ensues as the protagonists run around and around, all to a killer Queen soundtrack. Quick-witted and beautifully written, Good Omens is a show for our generation. It is diverse and genderfluid in its casting, breaking many societal norms with respect and grace. It normalizes the necessity of love, friendship and affection in a world that can often seem devoid of kindness. Bonds are formed and strengthened during the pressures of impending doom, and not once is there a joke that mocks emotional connections amongst the various characters. Tennant and Sheen are masters of their craft and transform into supernatural beings while still embodying a more accurate depiction of typical adult reality than most shows portray.

Although humor permeates the essence of the show, it develops complex themes of love and acceptance at its heart despite the circumstances and bias that modern society tries to bestow upon its participants. Although being human can often lead to mistakes and difficult trials, Good Omens showcases that human love can create a strong foundation for building a better future. No one is completely good or pure evil; we are a beautiful mix of our own perspectives and circumstances, and there is absolutely nothing wrong with being human.