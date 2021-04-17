Godzilla vs Kong: A three-round TKO

Godzilla vs Kong is the latest entry to Legendary Entertainment’s Monsterverse (a subsidiary of the Chinese Wanda Group for those keeping track). The movie is a fun ride, so long as you go into it with the right mindset. Going into this movie for the plot is kind of like going to a boxing match for the color commentary. And that is how this movie should be treated – like a prize fight. This movie is best treated as an opportunity to watch two of the greatest beasts in cinematic history go a few rounds while the ringside action is given passing interest to bridge the gaps.

With that being said, the gist of the film is this: Following Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Godzilla has dropped the mantle of humanity’s protector and settled back into his old pastime of wiping cities off the map, this time with a particular focus on the facilities of a technology company called Apex Cybernetics. Without spoiling too much, let’s just say that the amphibious official tourism ambassador of Shinjuku Ward of Tokyo wasn’t exactly raging without provocation. Meanwhile, following the events of Kong: Skull Island, Kong is spending his days in an artificial recreation of Skull Island meant to protect him from Godzilla, as there’s only room for one king monster on this planet, apparently. Kong is getting restless, though. He wants out and yearns to find his original home. Thus sparks the plot of the film, a labyrinthine monstrosity of a thing that needs the strength of its two titanic leads to carry it, given how much it is trying to do at once. Again, don’t dwell on the hollow earth nonsense or the corporate conspiracy. Just focus on the monsters slugging it out in the center of the ring and you’ll enjoy yourself a lot more.

All in all, 3 out of 5.

Worth the watch.