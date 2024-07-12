‘Europe of Sovereign Nations’ Group Formed: Right-Wing Extremists Have a New Home

The far right has a new home in the European Parliament and it is called “Europe of Sovereign Nations”, whose MEPs are also known as the Sovereignists. After rumors that have been circulating for weeks, even before the European elections on June 9, the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party has officially founded a political group within the European Parliament, born from the collaboration with the Czech MEP Ivan David (SPD), which was then joined by other MEPs from various parties and countries. While the rest of the parties (from the radical left to the populars) are struggling to create a sanitary cordon around the European institutions to prevent the far right from accessing key roles in Brussels, the third far-right political family is settling into the seats of the Eurochamber with its own group.

After Viktor Orban’s Patriots, which included the League, another political group of nationalist and xenophobic nature is formed. This time, the pro-Nazi component, officially repudiated by the AfD elected officials, but which circulates freely among its members and voters, as demonstrated by the various trials in Germany, worsens the identikit. The far right is fragmented, but nevertheless strengthened, now being able to count on three political groups and 187 MEPs, including Patriots (84), Ecr (78) and Sovereignists (25). As the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola of the European People’s Party, warned: “This Assembly will be very different from the previous one. Give answers or citizens will look to the extremists”.

Pro-Nazi sympathies

The Europe of Sovereign Nations was born partly from the ashes of Identity and Democracy (ID). On the eve of the European elections in June, the AfD delegation was expelled from ID due to Nazi sympathies that emerged from various interviews and behavior of its members in Germany. In particular, Maximilian Krah, a leading AfD representative in the European context, was targeted. top candidate of Identity and Democracy. Krah was fatally injured in an interview in which he declared that “not all Nazis were bad people”. Now that the Identity and Democracy group is dead, with the deputies of the League and Marine Le Pen’s Rassemblement national having joined the Patriots group, the 14 Germans of AfD have become the main delegation of this new far-right political group.

“No to Vannacci as vice-president”: the general divides Orban’s Patriots

The only elected member of the Czech SPD party, which previously belonged to the ID group, and Sarah Knafo, the only “survivor” of the French party Reconquète, founded by Eric Zemmour, who expelled four of them after their support for Marine Le Pen’s Rassemblement National in the elections in France, have joined. Then there is the Hungarian from the Movement of Our Homeland, the 3 Bulgarians from the Renaissance party, 3 Poles from Konfederacja (but 3 others have chosen not to join), a Slovak from Republika, a Lithuanian from the People’s Union and Justice. The one who had been the main face of the AfD in Brussels, Maximilian Krah, has remained outside. At the moment, there are no entries even for the three Spanish MEPs from the party Se Acabò La Fiesta, who also seemed interested in joining. In total, the national parties of the Sovereignists are 8 and the member deputies are 25, thus constituting the smallest group in the entire EU parliament.

Nationalism and right-wing populism

The glue of these varied formations is the typical triad of the right: conservative, nationalist and sovereignist. The common promise of these parties is to seal the European identity within their “traditional” canons, to ensure “security” and the maintenance of industries within national borders. Despite the common matrix with respect to Ecr and Patriots, the elected members of Afd were still forced to create their own political group, given the reticence of other leaders to welcome them. They are avoided by Giorgia Meloni, who continues to court the president of the Commission Ursula von der Leyen and wants to accredit herself as a “moderate” in Europe.

Why the Far Right (and Left) Is Growing in East Germany

Marine Le Pen also shies away from them, having wanted the expulsion of the Germans from Id, but has preferred to embrace the authoritarian Orban. The underlying sympathy towards the Nazi SS and some trials for verbal and physical violence against German members and sympathizers weigh on them. Then there is the insistent call to Mass migration (mass migration), which underlies Islamophobic racism, along with the return to prominence of an early Euroscepticism, which had gradually waned in the new versions of the far right. The other common trait is that of denialism with respect to climate-related problems. Afd openly speaks of “climate hysteria” to contest the decisions adopted by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on environmental issues.

Anti-Brussels Patriotism

At the constituent meeting, René Aust (AfD) and Stanislaw Tyszka, a Polish politician and university professor from the Nowa Nadzieja (NN) party, were elected co-presidents, while the vice-presidents are Sarah Knafo (Reconquite), the Slovak Milan Uhrok (Republika) and the Bulgarian Stanislav Stoyanov (Revival). “We have chosen this path not because it is easy, but because it is necessary to realize our shared vision of a Europe of Homelands, strong, united and far-sighted”, wrote the leader of the SPD, the Czech Tomio Okamura, in the press release announcing the foundation of the group. The Europe of sovereign nations, he said, will be “against the Green Deal, against migration, against the Islamization of Europe, and we want the powers of Brussels to return to the national level”. The idea that European institutions can be reformed from within has therefore been completely abandoned.