European Parliament condemns Orban’s visit to Moscow, Lega and M5s vote against

The advance of the sovereignist and pro-Russian right does not change the balance in Strasbourg: in its first political act, the new European Parliament reiterated its maximum military support for Ukraine “for as long as necessary and in any form necessary”, including by removing restrictions on the use of European weapons on Russian soil. And it harshly condemned the visit of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban to Moscow. The parties of the EU majority are united. Among the Italian political forces, the opposing votes of the League, the 5 Star Movement, the Left and the Greens are notable, but also the abstention of two Pd exponents, Cecilia Strada and Marco Tarquinio.

The resolution, adopted with 495 votes in favour, 137 against and 47 abstentions, reiterates its continued support for the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognised borders. The European Parliament also calls for the maintenance and extension of its sanctions policy against Russia and for revenues from frozen Russian assets to be directed towards supporting the Ukrainian war effort. Strasbourg also expresses support for the outcome of the recent NATO summit and reiterates that Ukraine is on an irreversible path towards joining the transatlantic alliance. Finally, in the resolution, the European Parliament condemns Russia’s barbaric missile attack on the Okhmadyt children’s hospital in Kiev and the recent visit of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán to the Russian Federation, stressing that he does not represent the EU and constitutes a clear violation of the treaties and common foreign policy.

It is precisely this condemnation that triggered the vote against by the League, which is part of the Patriots, the new parliamentary group created by Orban: “We note with regret, unfortunately without surprise, that even in the new legislature that has just begun the majority of the European Parliament is characterized by its instrumental attitude”, we read in a note. “The support for Ukraine, which the League has never abandoned in Italy and in Europe, is too serious a topic to be used as a tool to attack political opponents, as the majority is doing, which in its proposal attacks in a completely inappropriate manner the rotating presidency of the EU”. The Carroccio also points the finger at the request “to remove restrictions on the use of weapons (European, ed.) against targets on Russian territory”, underlining that “it is a request that appears to contradict the line of the Italian government itself”. A clear dig at Forza Italia and Fratelli d’Italia, whose European parties (Ppe and Ecr) supported the resolution.

For the M5S, the resolution “represents a missed opportunity to change strategy in the war in Ukraine and finally affirm peace”, says in a note the MEP of the Five Star Movement Danilo Della Valle. The text “omits any reference to a negotiated solution to the conflict, which is the only one capable of guaranteeing a ceasefire and lasting peace in Ukraine. On the contrary, it invites the EU and its member states to increase their military support for as long as necessary and in any form requested and, in addition, it implicitly invites them to attack on Russian soil. Madness!”, concludes Della Valle.