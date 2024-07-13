“Expropriations from beach resorts are legitimate”: the EU Court rejects an entrepreneur’s appeal

Non-removable works built on beaches following a beach concession must be able to be acquired free of charge by the Italian State at the end of that concession. This is provided for by Italian law, and now the Court of Justice of the European Union has also established that this is a legitimate rule that does not constitute a violation of entrepreneurs’ rights, specifically a restriction on freedom of establishment.

The ruling by the EU judges concerns the appeal of the Società italiana imprese balneari (Siib) against the Municipality of Rosignano Marittimo, in the province of Livorno. Siib had built non-removable structures in its establishment, which, at the end of the concession, had been acquired free of charge by the State. This is provided for by the Italian navigation code. This rule, according to the EU Court, applies “to all operators carrying out activities in the Italian territory” and for this reason “does not constitute a restriction on the freedom of establishment”. All operators, it is explained in a note, “find themselves facing the same concern: that of knowing whether it is economically sustainable to present their candidacy and submit an offer for the purpose of awarding a concession knowing that, at the expiry of the latter, the non-removable works built will be acquired by the public domain”. Furthermore, “the rule does not concern the conditions for the establishment of concessionaires authorised to manage a tourist-recreational activity on the public maritime domain”, providing “only that, upon expiry of the concession and unless otherwise established, the non-removable works are immediately confiscated and without financial compensation in the public maritime domain”.

The free appropriation and without compensation by the State, the EU Court further emphasizes, “constitutes the very essence of the inalienability of public property”. A principle that “implies” that the latter “remains the property of public entities and that the occupation authorizations are precarious”, or have “a fixed duration and are revocable”. All elements that, according to the EU judges, “the Siib could not ignore”.