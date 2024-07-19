Eyes on the sky in July, August and September: the astronomical events not to be missed in summer 2024

Even though we are approaching the halfway point of summer, there are still numerous astronomical events that will accompany us in the summer of 2024 and that can be admired during summer holidays by the sea or in the mountains. Here is the list of celestial spectacles visible from Italy that will accompany us until the autumn equinox on September 22nd.

Meteor showers

There are three meteor showers that will occur between now and the end of the summer. We start with the meteor shower Alpha Capricornidswhich runs from July 3 to August 15, but whose peak occurs around July 30thwith a rate of approximately 5 meteors per hour. The name comes from the quadrant in the sky from which these meteors appear to come, which is near the brightest stars in the constellation of Capricorn, called Prima and Secunda Giedi, or Alpha Capricorni. They are generated by the remains of the periodic comet (4 years) 169P/NEAT.

The second swarm worthy of note is that of the Delta Aquaridswhich has a more frequent meteor rate, approximately 25 per hour. The Delta Aquarids also peak around July 30thremaining visible from July 12 to August 23. The Delta Aquarids are generated by the comet 96P Machholz and they owe their name to the quadrant from which they appear to come, namely the star Delta Aquarii (Skat) in the constellation of Aquarius.

The last swarm is the most important and famous, namely the Perseidscommonly called “shooting stars” of San Lorenzo. This meteor shower can reach up to 100 events per hour and lasts from July 17th to August 24th, with the maximum expected around August 12-13The Perseids are generated by debris from the comet Swift Tuttle and they owe their name to the quadrant they come from, the constellation of Perseus.

Lunar events

Our natural satellite, the Moon, will contribute to putting on a show in the sky especially towards the end of summer, in particular September 18th. In fact, on that day we will have a supermoon in which the apparent size of our satellite in the celestial vault will be 10% larger than normal and its brightness will be 30% higher. The supermoon is a configuration in which we have the contemporary occur of the full Moon and the lunar perigee, that is, the point of maximum proximity of our satellite to the Earth.

On September 18th there will be another event involving the Moon. On this day in fact we will have a partial lunar eclipsethat is, our satellite will be partially in the Earth’s shadow. The event will occur around 4 in the morningwhen the Moon will be covered by a small fraction of the Earth’s shadow, approximately 2-3%.

Planetary oppositions and conjunctions

There will be numerous conjunctions between the Moon and the planets of the Solar System that will accompany us until the end of the summer. For some objects, such as Jupiter and Saturn, the conjunction will be easily visible to the naked eye, while for others a small pair of binoculars may be necessary. Even better would be the use of a telescope that allows us, for example, to observe in one go the lunar craters and the satellites of Jupiter or the rings of Saturn. We will only mention the conjunctions that involve Jupiter, Saturn and Mars since they are the most easily visible given their distance in the sky from the Sun in this period.

Let’s start from the conjunctions between the Moon and Saturnwhich will be located just under one degree from each other July 24, August 21 and September 17. On July 24, the minimum distance in the sky will be at the rising of both objects around 11 pm. On August 21, however, the minimum distance will be around 5 am, while on September 17 the conjunction will occur when it is daytime in Italy and therefore will not be visible from our country. Another event that interests Saturn is that of its opposition (opposite to the Sun when seen from Earth) which will happenSeptember 8th.

Position in the sky of Jupiter and Mars near the conjunction of August 14. On the side you can see the heights above the horizon of the objects. The figure refers to 02:35 on August 15 at the coordinates of Rome. Credits: Stellarium



Jupiter and Mars are relatively close together in the sky at this time of year, so the conjunctions of the Moon with these two objects are also on dates close to each other. In particular, the conjunctions between the Moon and Jupiter will happen the July 31st and August 27thwhile those between the Moon and Mars The July 30th and August 28th. Jupiter and Mars themselves will be in conjunction among them the August 14th. Although the minimum separation of less than one degree is reached during the day, both during the morning and evening of August 14 the two objects will be very close in the sky, offering amateur astronomers the opportunity to photograph these two splendid objects in one shot.

The July 31st a thin crescent Moon will be in conjunction with Jupiter when both objects will still be below the horizon in Italy, rising around 2 am now separated by just over 5 degrees, enough however to be able to be observed simultaneously through binoculars, as well as with the naked eye. August 27th instead the conjunction will occur at 11 in the morning in Italy and therefore invisible from the beautiful country.

The conjunction between the Moon and Mars of July 30th This one also happens at 11 in the morning and will therefore be invisible from Italy, while the one of August 28th It will occur around midnight, right when these two objects rise, which will be separated by about 3-4 degrees in the sky.

Autumn Equinox, the astronomical event that ends summer

We conclude the roundup of celestial events with what defines the end of the Northern Summer 2024, that is, theautumn equinox. Let us remember that the equinox represents the moment in the Earth’s orbit in which the Sun’s rays fall perpendicular to the Earth’s rotation axis and therefore to the equator. On this day, the length of day and night is exactly the same. This year the autumn equinox falls on September 22nd at 2:44 pm Italian time.