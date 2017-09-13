Campus Recreation brings mini golf course to campus, updates REC Park

The recreational field across on Vachel Lindsay Drive, known as REC Park, recently underwent a face lift, bringing in a new miniature golf course and stadium lights, as well as new sand for the volleyball court. Talk of bringing a miniature golf course to campus has been around since at least spring, when the then-president of the Student Government Association, Austin Mehmet, mentioned possibly allocating surplus funds to the construction of a course. The allocation was made in the April 30 meeting, via resolution 48, which allotted $8,500 from SGA to co-fund the construction alongside Campus Recreation and the Division of Student Affairs. Students are able to check out golf clubs and balls for free from either at TRAC or Founders Residence Hall if they want to play. Next to the new mini-golf course are new stadium lights. Assistant Director of Campus Recreation Jay Swenson said, “This light will offer students better and more convenient times for them to play. It also gives our club teams and other student groups that want to have events later at night the ability to have light.” The lights overlook the softball, intramural soccer, and flag football fields. Swenson also mentioned that this lighting will not affect the sleep patterns of students living in the townhouses, as the lights will turnoff at 11 p.m. Along with new lights, new sand has been added to the volleyball courts. According to Swenson, students had been complaining that the sand was too hot and hurt their feet. They communicated with a sand specialist, and then contacted other sand companies around the area. After spending 3 months doing research to find the best sand for the volleyball court, they finally chose the white beach sand.

“The sand we used was low grade cheaper sand … that’s why we decided to upgrade our sand,” Swenson said. “So, we checked out multiple sands, and came up with a really nice beach white sand, which is four times better than the sand we had before.” After undergoing the changes, REC Park is ready for use with new lights, new sand, and a new nine-hole miniature golf course.