Motivated, joyful, and energetic

UIS dance team to host tryouts this Friday

CAMILLA LUO, Staff WriterSeptember 13, 2017

UIS has seen several dance teams over the years, and one of many teams that has enriched UIS is the Royal Starettes Majorette Team. Ciera Dantzler, the founder and president of the Royal Starettes Majorette Team, believes her team is fit for anyone who loves dancing and wants to dance.

According to Dantzler, the team is “a place to relax, learn about dancing, make friends, and enjoy your lives.” Dantzler was a cheerleader while in high school.

Out of all her reasons as to why she established the team, her main reason was that she was “passionate about dancing and pleasantly surprised at how everyone has enjoyed practicing together and become sisters.”

The team currently plans to recruit more people, anybody who loves dancing, regardless of religion, race, gender, or creed. A series of practice sand try-outs will be hosted by the team in the TRAC Multipurpose Room on Sept. 15, from 2 to 5 p.m.

The applications can be picked up after participating in the try-out events. Team members can then participate in the first formal practice on September 16.

Dantzler and Reese Walker, the vice president of the team, will be responsible for training team members for later performances.

According to the Majorette website, a majorette is “a dancer doing choreographed dance or movement, primarily baton twirling associated with marching bands during parades”.

The website also said that Majorette dancing also helps people reduce stress while increasing their energy level. While Dantzler is going to graduate next year, she is grateful for having such a passionate team.

“I would use three words to describe the Royal  Starettes Majorette Team: Motivated, Joyful, and Energetic,” Dantzler said.

