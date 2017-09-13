Taste of home: Microwave meals for dorm students
Mug Omelet
Ingredients/ Materials:
- 2 Eggs
- Mexican Cheese (or any cheese you prefer)
- Cooking Spray
- Spinach (Or vegetable of choice)
- Salt/Pepper
- Mug
- Fork
Step 1: Lightly coat the inside of the mug with cooking spray
Step 2: Crack the eggs into the mug and stir
Step 3: Add in cheese and spinach (rip spinach into smaller pieces if desired)
Step 4: Mix ingredients together
Step 5: Microwave for 1 minute, then another 30 seconds if still runny
Step 6: Sprinkle more cheese, let sit for a minute, then enjoy!
Though this may not be as good as eggs made on the stove, it is decent for someone who only has access to a microwave.
The texture of the egg is not as smooth as scrambled eggs made on a burner, and the eggs are thicker, but still enjoyable.
The flavor resembled a typical omelet that I would have made in a fully stocked kitchen, but it is definitely not the same.
Overall, I would rate it a 3.5/5
Super Cheesy Quesadilla
Ingredients/ Materials:
- 2 Flour tortillas
- Cheese
- Microwave-safe plate
Step 1: Place one tortilla on the plate
Step 2: Generously spread cheese on tortilla
Step 3: Microwave for 20 seconds to lightly melt cheese
Step 4: Add more cheese
Step 5: Place second tortilla on top
Step 6: Microwave for 30 seconds, or until cheese is melted
Step 7: Enjoy while still warm!
Overall, this was my favorite “microwave meal”. It was simple and extremely easy to make, so it would be a good snack.
Of course, it is not as good as a quesadilla that was made on the stove, but it still does taste good.
I was afraid that the tortilla would become soggy, but it was fine.
Definitely not crispy, but still good.
I would rate this a 4/5.
Mug Cake
Ingredients/Materials:
3 tbls All-purpose flour
3 tbls cocoa powder
2 tbls Chocolate chips
3 tbls Sugar
3 tbls oil
Pinch of salt
Mug
Fork
Step 1: Mix Flour, cocoa powder, sugar, oil, and salt together in mug
Step 2: Stir in chocolate chips
Step 3: Microwave for 50 seconds
Step 4: Add more chocolate chips (optional). Let cool for 1 minute
I was severely disappointed by this mug cake.
The texture was strange and the flavor was not-too-great, either.
It was dry, non-cake like, and required way too many ingredients.
I would not recommend this for someone on a budget due to all the ingredients needed to make this.
I also would not make this again, though I’m open to trying other mug cake recipes.