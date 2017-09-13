Award winning, student run, weekly campus newspaper of the University of Illinois, Springfield..

Taste of home: Microwave meals for dorm students

TIFFANY CHIN, Photographer/ ReviewerSeptember 13, 2017

Mug Omelet

Ingredients/ Materials:

  • 2 Eggs
  • Mexican Cheese (or any cheese you prefer)
  • Cooking Spray
  • Spinach (Or vegetable of choice)
  • Salt/Pepper
  • Mug
  • Fork

 

Step 1: Lightly coat the inside of the mug with cooking spray

Step 2: Crack the eggs into the mug and stir

Step 3: Add in cheese and spinach (rip spinach into smaller pieces if desired)

Step 4: Mix ingredients together

Step 5: Microwave for 1 minute, then another 30 seconds if still runny

Step 6: Sprinkle more cheese, let sit for a minute, then enjoy!

Though this may not be as good as eggs made on the stove, it is decent for someone who only has access to a microwave.

The texture of the egg is not as smooth as scrambled eggs made on a burner, and the eggs are thicker, but still enjoyable.

The flavor resembled a typical omelet that I would have made in a fully stocked kitchen, but it is definitely not the same.

Overall, I would rate it a 3.5/5

 

 

Super Cheesy Quesadilla

Ingredients/ Materials:

  • 2 Flour tortillas
  • Cheese
  • Microwave-safe plate

 

Step 1: Place one tortilla on the plate

Step 2: Generously spread cheese on tortilla

Step 3: Microwave for 20 seconds to lightly melt cheese

Step 4: Add more cheese

Step 5: Place second tortilla on top

Step 6: Microwave for 30 seconds, or until cheese is melted

Step 7: Enjoy while still warm!

Overall, this was my favorite “microwave meal”. It was simple and extremely easy to make, so it would be a good snack.

Of course, it is not as good as a quesadilla that was made on the stove, but it still does taste good.

I was afraid that the tortilla would become soggy, but it was fine.

Definitely not crispy, but still good.

I would rate this a 4/5.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Mug Cake

Ingredients/Materials:

3 tbls All-purpose flour
3 tbls cocoa powder
2 tbls Chocolate chips
3 tbls Sugar
3 tbls oil
Pinch of salt
Mug
Fork

 

Step 1: Mix Flour, cocoa powder, sugar, oil, and salt together in mug

Step 2: Stir in chocolate chips

Step 3: Microwave for 50 seconds

Step 4: Add more chocolate chips (optional). Let cool for 1 minute

I was severely disappointed by this mug cake.

The texture was strange and the flavor was not-too-great, either.

It was dry, non-cake like, and required way too many ingredients.

I would not recommend this for someone on a budget due to all the ingredients needed to make this.

I also would not make this again, though I’m open to trying other mug cake recipes.

