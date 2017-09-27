New discounts for UIS students at downtown Springfield businesses

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

UIS students are now offered benefits and discounts from several downtown locations.

The discounts, redeemed by students showing their I-cards, are available at over 30 local stores who participate in the new program. Students can identify these stores by the downtown discounts decal they display.

According to the UIS Newsroom website, Sara Wojcicki Jimenez, the State Representative and founder of the discount program, believes that this discount program will get young adults involved downtown and help them to “develop a relationship that will make them want to stay here”.

Carolyn Johnson, the owner of Johnson and Johnson Auto Service, mentioned that many UIS international students have visited a couple of times.

Johnson’s offer UIS students three dollars off a full-service oil change, and a 10 percent discount on any labor service over $100.

Johnson indicated that she was insistent to join this program.

“Both my brother and I were in college, and we really want to help college students,” Johnson said. “Since we are a family business, I talked to my father as soon as I learned about this project.”

Lyndsay Grauey, the manager of Food Fantasies, indicated that they haven’t seen a lot of students yet, but are looking forward to see younger faces.

“We offer 10 percent off entire purchases for UIS students. We’d love to see more students, and give them the option to eat healthier,” Grauey said.

While many discount opportunities have been provided, many students believe that there is always room for more.

Christina Shao, who is also a student at UIS, says that she love using the discounts at Pizza Hut, because she can feed herself and her friends for $8.

Rajat Sinha, a UIS student, said that he has used a UIS student discount at Subway, but he’d prefer to have more options.

“I love this program, but I wish we could also have student discounts at grocery store such as Walmart and Target,” Sinha said.