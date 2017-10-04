Award winning, student run, weekly campus newspaper of the University of Illinois, Springfield..

The Journal

Filed under Campus News, Features, Journal Archives, News

Campus senate approves WUIS merger

Camilla Luo & Max Kwiatkowski, Staff WriterOctober 4, 2017

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






WUIS public radio and Illinois Issues magazine have merged into a new entity, NPR Illinois after approval by the Campus Senate.

Despite being practically in effect since 2015, the move to formalize the change was requested by David Racine, executive director of UIS’ Center for State Policy and Leadership.

Back in the spring, Racine said that the move was due to changing demand.

“In 2012 market research conducted by an independent consultant for WUIS showed that most listeners preferred more news and less music for the station based in the state capital,” he said. “Meanwhile, at least since early 1990’s, Illinois Issues had been losing subscribers year by year, along with other print magazines.”

The magazine, which started in 1974 as a way to educate voters on key political issues, had practically already merged in 2014 when the editor retired. The radio station took over running the publication which Racine said was a simple measure as the two media outlets dealt with such similar subject matter.

Two years later, the merger had gone even further with the magazine ceasing its print edition last August becoming a web-only section featuring long form stories on state-issues. Also discussed by the campus Senate on Sept. 6:

νBrytton Bjorngaard, Assistant Professor of Digital Media, discussed the transition from the Blackboard virtual classroom software to a new system named Canvas.

Bjorngarred mainly discussed a report which that support for the new system was overwhelming.

“Of the 38 faculty who responded to the survey, 30 of them said yes [indicating they preferred the new system]. Of the nine staff who responded to the survey, five of them said yes. Of the 128 students who responded, 102 of the students said yes. Based on these results, ATC tabled further discussions of a Canvas pilot and ITS will spend time considering ways analytics and accessibility can be integrated into our current LMS,” he said. 

ν Tena Helton, the Chair of the English Department, discussed the New Global Awareness Learning Outcomes which were approved last year and used for recertification this year. 

The recertification deadlines for the existing Global Awareness course is September 1, 2017. According to the document, those who didn’t get the recertification by September 1 will “not be able to use their ECCE designation for summer 2018 and the designation will be removed from the catalog.”

Helton also mentioned adding a Language Requirement at UIS, but the meeting’s attendance was sparse, and most people who attended “were in favor of languages in spirit with differing ideas of how to integrate it.”

The next senate meeting will take place on Friday, Oct. 13 in PAC at 10 a.m. 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Other stories filed under Campus News

UIS Queertober Kicks Off with Speaker Dese’Rae Stage
UIS Queertober Kicks Off with Speaker Dese’Rae Stage
Women’s Community Art for Social Justice in Mexican American Chicago
Women’s Community Art for Social Justice in Mexican American Chicago
New course schedules arouse discussion

The UIS administration has been working to extend students' course schedules from Mondays-Thursdays to Mondays-Fridays.  Meeting times for three...

English professor’s career recognized by UIS
English professor’s career recognized by UIS
Profile: College of Republicans
Profile: College of Republicans

Other stories filed under Features

Women’s Community Art for Social Justice in Mexican American Chicago
Women’s Community Art for Social Justice in Mexican American Chicago
English professor’s career recognized by UIS
English professor’s career recognized by UIS
New Foam Mattresses for Founders and Lincoln Residence Halls
New Foam Mattresses for Founders and Lincoln Residence Halls
When hate wins
When hate wins
New discounts for UIS students at downtown Springfield businesses

UIS students are now offered benefits and discounts from several downtown locations. The discounts, redeemed by students showing their I-cards, are...

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Campus senate approves WUIS merger

    Campus News

    UIS Queertober Kicks Off with Speaker Dese’Rae Stage

  • Campus senate approves WUIS merger

    Campus News

    Women’s Community Art for Social Justice in Mexican American Chicago

  • Campus News

    New course schedules arouse discussion

  • Campus senate approves WUIS merger

    Campus News

    English professor’s career recognized by UIS

  • Campus senate approves WUIS merger

    Campus News

    Profile: College of Republicans

  • Campus senate approves WUIS merger

    Campus News

    New SGA Members Elected

  • Campus senate approves WUIS merger

    Campus News

    New Foam Mattresses for Founders and Lincoln Residence Halls

  • Campus senate approves WUIS merger

    Campus News

    UIS reaccreditation process enters last year

  • Campus senate approves WUIS merger

    Campus News

    UIS professor discusses major issues in the study and practice of law

  • Campus News

    Debate over compensation arise at campus senate meeting

Award winning, student run, weekly campus newspaper of the University of Illinois, Springfield..
Campus senate approves WUIS merger