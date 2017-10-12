Award winning, student run, weekly campus newspaper of the University of Illinois, Springfield..

The Journal

Filed under Features, Opinion Columns

The Weight Band brings back the 60’s

Camilla Luo, Staff WriterOctober 12, 2017

Courtesy+of+weightband.com++
Courtesy of weightband.com

Courtesy of weightband.com

Courtesy of weightband.com

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The Weight Band kept the spirit and musical taste of the 1960s alive during a rousing performance at UIS Oct. 6.

Members of The Weight Band are all directly connected to The Band, a rock group best known for its long collaboration with folk star Bob Dylan. The Weight Band features Jim Weider, a former member of The Band; Marty Grebb, a writer for The Band; Brian Mitchell, a current member of the Levon Helm Band; Al-bert Rogers, who shared the stage with Levon Helm and Garth Hudson in The Jim Weider Band; and the newest member, Micheal Bram, who toured with Jason Mraz for seven years.

“Take a load off Fanny/ take a load for free,” the group sang, its harmony vocals ringing out with joyful passion. “Take a load off Fanny, and you put the load right on me,” The Weight Band continued their per-fect performance of the popular song, “The Weight”, that night at Sangamon Auditorium.

“The Weight” was one of The Band’s best songs, released as Capitol Records Single 2269 in 1968 on the group’s debut album, Music from Big Pink. The song was influenced by a visit to the town of Nazareth. It was a mainstream hit in Canada and the UK, and it had a significant influence on American popular music.

Apart from “The Weight”, the group preformed many other timeless hits, such as “Up on Cripple Creek,” “Ophelia,” “The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down,” “Rag Mama Rag,” and “Life is A Carnival”.

As the most authentic presentation of The Band’s music performed on stage, the Chicago Sun Times proclaimed, “The Weight Band carries on where The Band left off.”

Zilin Nong, a UIS student, loves The Band, and said she was impressed with how The Weight Band reemerges the spirit of its predecessor.

“I’ve listened to the songs by The Band with my father since I was a child,” she said. “The Weight Band’s performance not only recurred the refulgence of The Band, but also arose people’s memory of the old times.”

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Other stories filed under Features

SGA members voice dissent over possible Friday classes
SGA members voice dissent over possible Friday classes
Club Profile: The Research Society at UIS
Club Profile: The Research Society at UIS
ECCE: Hidden Histories: The Story and Legacy of Japanese American WWII Incarceration

An ECCE Speaker’s Event Oct. 6 showcased three of five movies from a travelling film program about Japanese-American concentration camps during Worl...

UIS home to nationally recognized Child Advocacy Studies program
UIS home to nationally recognized Child Advocacy Studies program
Illinois Innocence Project recognizes Wrongful Conviction Day on the quad
Illinois Innocence Project recognizes Wrongful Conviction Day on the quad

Other stories filed under Opinion Columns

The American obsession with revenge affects prisons
The American obsession with revenge affects prisons
U.S. Healthcare reform needs to happen
U.S. Healthcare reform needs to happen
There are only two nations in the world without paid maternity leave – and we’re one of them
There are only two nations in the world without paid maternity leave – and we’re one of them
Cartel Violence Continues
Cartel Violence Continues
When hate wins
When hate wins
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • The Weight Band brings back the 60’s

    Campus News

    SGA members voice dissent over possible Friday classes

  • The Weight Band brings back the 60’s

    Campus News

    Club Profile: The Research Society at UIS

  • Archives

    ECCE: Hidden Histories: The Story and Legacy of Japanese American WWII Incarceration

  • The Weight Band brings back the 60’s

    Archives

    UIS home to nationally recognized Child Advocacy Studies program

  • The Weight Band brings back the 60’s

    Features

    Illinois Innocence Project recognizes Wrongful Conviction Day on the quad

  • The Weight Band brings back the 60’s

    Campus News

    Women’s Community Art for Social Justice in Mexican American Chicago

  • The Weight Band brings back the 60’s

    Campus News

    Campus senate approves WUIS merger

  • The Weight Band brings back the 60’s

    Campus News

    English professor’s career recognized by UIS

  • The Weight Band brings back the 60’s

    Campus News

    New Foam Mattresses for Founders and Lincoln Residence Halls

  • The Weight Band brings back the 60’s

    Features

    When hate wins

Award winning, student run, weekly campus newspaper of the University of Illinois, Springfield..
The Weight Band brings back the 60’s