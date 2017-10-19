Award winning, student run, weekly campus newspaper of the University of Illinois, Springfield..

Counseling center talks domestic violence

Mental health expert says situations are often overlooked

Sarah Zimmerman, Assistant Editor for FeaturesOctober 19, 2017

Gebhardt+talks+to+students+by+the+Food+Emporium
Gebhardt talks to students by the Food Emporium

Savarnik Reddy Mareddy

The UIS counseling center is working to bring more attention to Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Valerie Gebhardt, a mental health counselor at UIS, provided resources at a table set up in the PAC Concourse on Oct. 11 for students to learn more about what constitutes a healthy relationship. Along with several brochures, students could pick up foam stars and magnets with messages of self-empowerment.

“I believe that education is the best way to teach people about what is domestic violence and what isn’t,” said Gebhardt. “This is why I set up an educational table every year at this time. Domestic violence is an issue that occurs on all college campuses. We believe that it won’t happen here, but it does.”

There have been 12 counts of domestic violence between 2013 and 2015 at UIS, along with two counts of dating violence and four counts of stalking, according to the university’s Fire and Safety Report.

However, these numbers only reflect crimes that occur on University-owned buildings which, as Gebhardt suggests, doesn’t reflect the true reality of domestic violence in the community.

“Every year, I have two or three incidents of domestic violence clients,” she said. “Some years it has been more. The incidents have taken place on and off campus.”

Many incidents of domestic violence also remain unreported, as victims often feel afraid, embarrassed, or unsure where to turn.

The table is not just to bring awareness to the scope of the problem, but to also dismantle popular conceptions of what domestic violence is.

“Domestic violence is more than hitting someone,” said Gebhardt. “It can be mental, physical, or emotional abuse. When a person demeans you, screams at you, places their hand on you in inappropriate ways, this is abuse.”

The issue does not just affect women, as popular media may suggest. Kyle Pendleton, a sophomore double majoring in art and psychology, is a victim of familial domestic violence and said that he’s glad that the table is shedding light on this important issue.

“Domestic violence is something that’s overlooked in the country and just in general,” he said. “I’m happy that the table’s out there so that people can get a little more information if they want it. Not everybody knows where to go or who to talk to.”

In February, Illinois state officials announced $9 million in state funding cuts for 62 programs that provide shelter and counseling for victims of domestic abuse. Many shelters were forced to cut jobs and expand waiting lists, leaving many victims without a support system.

“The problem is we have a millionaire in the White House and a millionaire in the governor’s office,” said Gebhardt. “Bringing attention to this issue is more important now than ever. We’re going to have to get more [people] out there, speaking up about these issues. We’re going to have to have volunteers out there if we don’t have the financing.” 

Victims of domestic violence on campus are encouraged to visit the counseling center.

