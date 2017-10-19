Award winning, student run, weekly campus newspaper of the University of Illinois, Springfield..

The Journal

Sexologists provide crash-course in sexual health and consent

Camilla Luo, Staff WriterOctober 19, 2017

Trained “sexologists” Dr. Joni Frater and Esther Lastique gave a sex-ed boot camp at UIS Oct. 12, giving a fresh and humorous take on safe sex.

The presentation, called “Take Care of Your Privates,” discussed the importance of communication, passion, and—of course—protection.

The two have traveled around college campuses around the country to help students talk openly about sex, and learn more than they would have in high school.

“People have sex,” said Frater, adding that this country needs to normalize discussions around sexuality so people can learn how to have safe and fulfilling sexual experiences.

“In this country about 15 years ago, there is a law put up by George W. Bush that limits this kind of education to students” she said. “And now the STI rate is going up, the unplanned pregnancy rate is going up, all because we are not talking about it.”

Fraster and Lastique grew up fighting for LGBT and women’s rights. The two have been a couple for 11 years and ultimately want to “help people achieve the level of communication and passion that they share.”

Their lectures are usually aimed at college students, as they believe college is when people are most likely to experiment with their sexuality.

Fraster and Lastique consider themselves something like parents to the students they teach, providing guidance and mentorship.

“I have gotten e-mails almost from every presentation with students’ thank-you notes,” said Fraster. “Many students said that they have never had this information before and they are so grateful that it was given by a nonjudgmental, funny, but realistic way.”

Sexologists provide crash-course in sexual health and consent