State legislature to convene for veto session

Illinois legislators return to the Capitol Oct. 24 to decide if they will challenge any of Gov. Bruce Rauner’s total or amendatory vetoes.

Thirty-eight potential laws approved by the General Assembly were blocked by the governor this year, all of which now have a chance of being reviewed by the assembly for passage, regardless of the governor’s actions.

In Illinois’ state government, much like the federal government, after a bill is passed, it is sent to the governor to sign or reject them. The GA can override the governor’s veto with a three-fifths majority of the vote.

While it is currently unclear which bills the GA will try to override, two bills in particular could have a huge impact for many students at UIS, if passed.

SB1351—The “Student Bill of Rights”

Backed by Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan, this bill was meant to protect students who take out college loans.

If passed, loan servicing companies would be required to supply students with detailed information, including repayment options and under what circumstances loans could be forgiven.

“For too long, student loan borrowers have been put into more difficult and more expensive repayment plans because of fraudulent practices by student loan companies,” said Madigan. “The Student Loan Bill of Rights will finally crack down on abuse and make Illinois a national leader in protecting borrowers.”

Madigan previously filed a lawsuit against Navient, the nation’s largest student loan servicer, for mistreating student loan borrowers. She and other officials believe that the company has been intentionally persuading borrowers into agreeing to more expensive repayment options, among other things.

Students in Illinois owe an average of $29,305 in loans, according to the Project on Student Debt.

The measure was voted for in both houses in May, with local Senators Andy Manar (D) voting for and William McCann (R) voting against the measure. Representatives Sue Scherer (D) and Sara Jimenez (R) voted along the same party lines as their senate counterparts.

Rauner vetoed the bill in August, saying that the bill’s premise was “laudable,” but ultimately makes the student loan process more confusing. He also added the effort “encroaches on the federal government’s responsibilities.”

SB0081—Minimum wage law

While originally intended to change a regulation for people working in baseball leagues, this bill was amended to create a gradual increase in the state minimum wage up to $15 an hour.

If the assembly were to override the veto, the hourly wage would increase from $8.25 to $9 starting in January 2018, and then increase by $1 yearly until reaching the cap of $15 in 2022.

Among the co-sponsors is Senator Daniel Biss (D) of Evanston, who is running Democratic primary race for the 2018 gubernatorial election.

“A $15 minimum wage is a common-sense solution that will allow us to invest in our communities and invest in people. I was proud to cosponsor this measure that, if enacted into law, would improve so many lives,” the senator said in June.

He also railed against Rauner’s views on the measure, saying he had no plan for low wage workers in the state

Rauner vetoed the measure in late August, arguing it would hurt working families more than it would help.

“The most thorough research to date, published earlier this year by researchers at the University of Washington, found that for every 10 percent increase in the hourly earnings of low-wage workers, there was a 30 percent reduction in employers providing those jobs,” the governor said at the time of the veto.

Locally, Manar voted for the measure but McCann voted against. Jimenez voted against but Scherer voted “present” not going either way on the proposal

What happens next

The state senate will convene next week Tuesday through Thursday to decide which bills, if any, will be brought up.

Three sessions will also be held between Nov. 7 and 9.