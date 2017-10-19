Students to help Texas hurricane victims for Spring Break

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Instead of going home or partying it up during spring break, a few UIS students will be participating in Alternative Spring Break, a student-run program that takes about 25 students to volunteer in areas stricken by disaster.

This year, they will be going to Houston, Texas, to help families rebuild after the devastation left behind by Hurricane Harvey.

“This trip was chosen because with all the natural disasters happening in our country right now, it is easy to feel helpless or unaffected by these disasters, living here in Illinois,” said President of Alternative Spring Break, Hailey Hawkins, a senior and Psychology major. “This trip gives us the opportunity to go and help those affected by the hurricanes and help those in need.”

Over the past nine years, students on Alternative Spring Break have rebuilt houses in South Dakota and Louisiana, provided hurricane relief in Texas and New Orleans after hurricanes Ike and Katrina, participated in environmental clean-up in Tennessee and the Everglades, worked at soup kitchens in Washington DC and New York, and aided in early childhood education and ecological sustainability projects in Mississippi.

Those involved are expected to pay a deposit, participate in fundraising, abide all UIS student policies and regulations, attend Alternative Spring Break meetings and socials, participate in surveys, and pay fees to cover expenses not covered by fundraising.

“Each year a new and diverse group of students join us for this trip to have a positive impact, do something meaningful, make new friends, and have a really fun and memorable spring break,” said Hawkins.

Interested students can apply online on the Alternative Spring Break UIS Connection page, under the forms tab. E-mail altsprbrk@uis.edu with any questions.