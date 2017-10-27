Award winning, student run, weekly campus newspaper of the University of Illinois, Springfield..

The Journal

Filed under Features, Journal Archives, News

Broadening cultural horizons through dance

TAMARRA NEWBERN, Staff WriterOctober 27, 2017

2017+dance+troupe+performs+at+UIS+39th+annual+International+Festival
2017 dance troupe performs at UIS 39th annual International Festival

2017 dance troupe performs at UIS 39th annual International Festival

Photo provided by Melody (Chinese) Organization UISConnection page

Photo provided by Melody (Chinese) Organization UISConnection page

2017 dance troupe performs at UIS 39th annual International Festival

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The Melody (Chinese) Dance Organization is one of the many ways students can come together, make friends, and even learn about a new culture.

The organization largely puts on dance performances based on Eastern Chinese Classical Dance and performs at the yearly International Festival. The group is actually named after its president, Melody (Dan) Wu, a Junior and Psychology major.

Wu has studied classical Chinese dance for 10 years. Given that she’s the campus expert on the subject, she decided to name her new dance group after herself.

“I am the only one that can do the Chinese classical dance on this campus,” she said. “So I formed this group after my name.”

So far, the organization has been a great way to teach students a new style of dance.

“Many of the students said to me that they really like that [the dance or performance] and they want to have a professional training,” she said. “They want to join the international festival as well. So I decided to help those people who love dance and get together to exercise. Or to just discuss about dance “

But, the group isn’t just about dance. It’s a way for students to come together and learn more about Chinese culture.

Students of all backgrounds and knowledge of dance are welcome to join. There are currently eight students in the group, all of whom have some form of Asian ancestry.

“All students can join. I want more people to know about Chinese dance culture and history. I want to advertise for our own culture,” Wu said.

Though the group doesn’t have designated days and times for their practices, Wu says they try to practice between 2-3 days per week in The Recreational and Athletics Center (TRAC) and/or the Student Life Multipurpose Building (SLB).

The group will perform at the upcoming International Festival on Nov. 3.

If you are interested in joining the Melody (Chinese) Dance Organization, you can contact the president at dwu28@uis.edu.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Other stories filed under Features

DIY Halloween Decor

Creepy Hand Candle Materials: White Candle wax, Red Candle wax, rubber gloves, scissors, 5 wicks, small iron pot, knife. Picture 2 1. Poke a...

‘8 Mile’ goes the extra mile
‘8 Mile’ goes the extra mile
Student organization gets ‘loud’ for animal rights
Student organization gets ‘loud’ for animal rights
Lunch-in discusses UIS’s international approach to food
Lunch-in discusses UIS’s international approach to food
Student sheds light on ADHD

Paul Kadzielawa's disability won't stop him from pursuing his dream of attending medical school. A junior and current pre-med biology major with a min...

Other stories filed under Journal Archives

DIY Halloween Decor

Creepy Hand Candle Materials: White Candle wax, Red Candle wax, rubber gloves, scissors, 5 wicks, small iron pot, knife. Picture 2 1. Poke a...

Advice column: moving on from confusion and heartbreak

Dear Desiree, My boyfriend broke up with me in February. At the time I was heartbroken, but I got over it quickly. However, he will text me randoml...

‘8 Mile’ goes the extra mile
‘8 Mile’ goes the extra mile
Student organization gets ‘loud’ for animal rights
Student organization gets ‘loud’ for animal rights
Don’t hold your breath for ‘Don’t Breathe’
Don’t hold your breath for ‘Don’t Breathe’
Navigate Right
Navigate Left

  • Features

    DIY Halloween Decor

  • Broadening cultural horizons through dance

    Features

    ‘8 Mile’ goes the extra mile

  • Broadening cultural horizons through dance

    Features

    Student organization gets ‘loud’ for animal rights

  • Broadening cultural horizons through dance

    Archives

    Lunch-in discusses UIS’s international approach to food

  • Features

    Student sheds light on ADHD

  • Broadening cultural horizons through dance

    Campus News

    College students encouraged to effect social change

  • Broadening cultural horizons through dance

    Features

    UIS offers first dual credit course to high-schoolers

  • Features

    How Do Cancer Cells Survive?

  • Broadening cultural horizons through dance

    Campus News

    Counseling Center group supports sexual assault victims

  • Broadening cultural horizons through dance

    Features

    Counseling center talks domestic violence

Award winning, student run, weekly campus newspaper of the University of Illinois, Springfield..
Broadening cultural horizons through dance