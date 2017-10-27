Award winning, student run, weekly campus newspaper of the University of Illinois, Springfield..

DIY Halloween Decor

October 27, 2017

Creepy Hand Candle

Materials:

White Candle wax,

Red Candle wax,

rubber gloves,

scissors,

5 wicks,

small iron pot,

knife. Picture 2

1. Poke a little hole on the tip of each five fingers of the glove with the knife.

2. Tie a knot on each side of the wicks and poke one through the each of the holes in the glove from the inside.

3. Cover the little holes with duct tape to prevent the wax from seeping out.

4. Put the white wax in the iron pot. Heat the pot until the wax melts.

5. Carefully pour the hot wax into the gloves. You may need another person to help you.

6. Shape the hand into whatever position you want before the wax sets.

7. Melt the red wax by heating it in the pot.

8. Pour a spoon of red wax and drizzle around the fingers. 

9. Light the candle and have fun! Picture 3

Picture 1

Picture 2

Picture 3

Creepy Hand Candle

Materials:

Glass jar,

toilet paper,

scissors,

glue,

candle,

black marker pen. Picture 5

1. Cut the toilet paper in half.

2. Apply glue on the glass bottle, and roll the paper around it like a bandage.

3. Draw the eyes, nose, and mouth of the zombie on the paper with the marker.

4. Put the candle in the glass bottle.

5. Light the candle and you’re done! Picture 6

Picture 5

Picture 6

DIY Halloween Decor