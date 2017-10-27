Award winning, student run, weekly campus newspaper of the University of Illinois, Springfield..

The Journal

Filed under Archives, Features, News

Lunch-in discusses UIS’s international approach to food

Jacob Tebbe, Staff WriterOctober 27, 2017

Food+Service+Administrator+Randy+Williams+and+Executive+Chef+Howard+Seidel+talk+food+at+the+event
Food Service Administrator Randy Williams and Executive Chef Howard Seidel talk food at the event

Food Service Administrator Randy Williams and Executive Chef Howard Seidel talk food at the event

Mounika Bayavarapu

Mounika Bayavarapu

Food Service Administrator Randy Williams and Executive Chef Howard Seidel talk food at the event

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The UIS Alumni Lunch & Learn series discussed the international influences on UIS’s educational and nutritional experiences during its latest event, Transcending Borders, on Oct. 17.

Executive Chef, Howard Seidel, began by explaining how the campus food service designs its menu, specifically in regards to providing for international students. He also detailed his trips to China and India, and how his experiences abroad shaped the way he approaches the way he prepares meals here at UIS.

Hilary Frost, associate professor and chair of the global studies program, then discussed the necessity of internationalization and the exposure to other cultures and global thinking when dealing with today’s modern, global issues.

Specifically, she spoke about the internationalization of UIS and how the school was shaped by its international students and faculty. She touched on the fact that both the school’s food menu and its yearly international festival stem from the ever-growing number of international students on campus.

“The presence of international students has greatly enriched campus, it’s not just the festival, it’s not just the food, it’s the change of interaction in the classroom,” said Frost.

This year, 13 percent of the student body is made up by international students. Nine percent of faculty is also international.

Frost then moved to cover the study abroad programs offered by UIS, which includes both short term programs and semester long exchanges. Short term programs involve 10-to-20-day excursions where students learn from UIS faculty about certain international issues.

Long-term exchange programs allow students to attend foreign universities, while paying tuition through UIS. These long-term programs also include internships with foreign governments, corporations, and other organizations.

Frost concluded by discussing the need to globalize campus itself and its curriculum. She hopes to expand the Global Studies program and eventually require all students to take a “Global Awareness” course before graduating.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Other stories filed under Archives

ECCE: Hidden Histories: The Story and Legacy of Japanese American WWII Incarceration

An ECCE Speaker’s Event Oct. 6 showcased three of five movies from a travelling film program about Japanese-American concentration camps during Worl...

UIS home to nationally recognized Child Advocacy Studies program
UIS home to nationally recognized Child Advocacy Studies program
TRAC celebrates 10 years with REC-a-Palooza event
TRAC celebrates 10 years with REC-a-Palooza event
Debate over resolution readings revived – SGA

In their last meeting of fall 2016, the Student Government Association (SGA) revisited concerns about resolution 10, which was adopted on Oct. 23. The...

UIS community reacts to election of Trump

In the wake of the historic election of Donald J. Trump as the 45th president of the United States, the UIS community reacted with an outpouring of co...

Other stories filed under Features

DIY Halloween Decor

Creepy Hand Candle Materials: White Candle wax, Red Candle wax, rubber gloves, scissors, 5 wicks, small iron pot, knife. Picture 2 1. Poke a...

‘8 Mile’ goes the extra mile
‘8 Mile’ goes the extra mile
Student organization gets ‘loud’ for animal rights
Student organization gets ‘loud’ for animal rights
Broadening cultural horizons through dance
Broadening cultural horizons through dance
Student sheds light on ADHD

Paul Kadzielawa's disability won't stop him from pursuing his dream of attending medical school. A junior and current pre-med biology major with a min...

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
Award winning, student run, weekly campus newspaper of the University of Illinois, Springfield..
Lunch-in discusses UIS’s international approach to food