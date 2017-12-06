New online magazine talks student health

The UIS Counselling Center and Health Service Center have teamed up to produce Student Health 101, an electronic magazine about health and wellness for UIS students.

Student Health 101 is published monthly by College Health Services, a third-party company that concentrates on providing college students information about eating healthy, managing stress, staying active, and balancing social obligations.

Judy Shipp, executive director of Counseling Center and Student Support Services, believes the magazine is an accessible way for students to find resources about how to stay healthy in college.

“We want to make sure our students are aware of health and wellness issues,” said Shipp. “And those articles do a really good job of making it fun and helpful.”

UIS student Zilin Nong called the magazine a great opportunity to gain learn more about mental health.

“I love the Feel section the most,” she said. “It teaches me so much about emotional health, mindfulness, and spirituality. Every time I feel depressed, I look up tips from the Student Health 101 which really works for me.”

The magazine has a variety of sections including UIS, Move, Feel, Eat, Learn, Overcome, Prosper, Relate, Sleep, and Empower.

Current student Adella Nguyen indicated that she liked the website because “it looks very neat and eye catching.”

“I like the pictures and the terms of the content since it seems reliable and professional to me,” she said. “But it would be nicer to add an area for comments or Q&A section.”

The next edition of Student Health 101 is set to be released in the beginning of January.