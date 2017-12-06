Award winning, student run, weekly campus newspaper of the University of Illinois, Springfield..

The Journal

Filed under Campus News, Features, Journal Archives, News, Top Stories

Professors’ environmental research published internationally

Jacob Tebbe, Staff WritterDecember 6, 2017

Emiquon Preserve in Fulton County

Bryon Jorjorian

Emiquon Preserve in Fulton County

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






UIS faculty and alumni’s research on the Illinois River floodplain will soon be published in a special issue of the international journal of aquatic sciences, Hydrobiologia.
Biology professor Michael Lemke co-edited the issue and either authored or co-authored five of the articles. Other UIS contributors include Keenan Dungey, associate professor of chemistry, as well as Hua Chen and Amy McEuen, associate professors of biology. Alumni Doyn Kellerhals, Michelle Randle, and Sara Paver also contributed to the research.
The articles focus on the ecosystem of the Emiquon Preserve, located 55 miles northwest of Springfield, in Fulton County.
Emiquon is considered the largest floodplain restoration projects in the Midwest, and ecologists have recently implemented a new water management structure as part of their conservation efforts.
Lemke and others discuss how the floodplain, which had been repurposed as farmland for nearly a century, has responded to restoration efforts. Specifically, the research looks at how changes in the aquatic environment can support biological diversity.
“The 200-page special issue represents a significant documentation of restoration of floodplain lakes,” said Lemke.
Hydrobiologia is a peer-reviewed scientific journal specializing in the study of freshwater and marine environments. The publication began in 1948 and currently prints 25 issues a year.
Lemke hopes to tie his research to a new UIS elective that will compare the Illinois River to the Upper Parana River in Brazil. The course, called Brazil and US Rivers, will be offered in the 2018 spring semester, and will look at restoration efforts and how human activity has affected river ecosystems in North and South America.
Course registration is now open, and the class is set to begin in February, depending on interest.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Other stories filed under Campus News

‘Research, Wings, and Other Things’ showcase student research and job opportunitiesv
‘Research, Wings, and Other Things’ showcase student research and job opportunitiesv
Campus Senate debates teachers’ time spent on research

The Campus Senate discussed UIS faculty workload at their Dec. 1 meeting, addressing concerns about instructors receiving work for non-instructional w...

UIS computer science club scores huge victory at National Cyber League
UIS computer science club scores huge victory at National Cyber League
Professional Clothing Drive helps students look their best
Professional Clothing Drive helps students look their best
UIS Green Fee Committee encourages project ideas
UIS Green Fee Committee encourages project ideas

Other stories filed under Features

UIS computer science club scores huge victory at National Cyber League
UIS computer science club scores huge victory at National Cyber League
‘Snow Globe’ concert brings holiday music from around the world

Hundreds of people gathered on Dec. 1 for the “Snow Globe” music performance, which provided holiday music from Ireland, Canada, China, Greece, an...

For first time in UIS’ history, professor named Presidential Fellow
For first time in UIS’ history, professor named Presidential Fellow
New online magazine talks student health
New online magazine talks student health
Professional Clothing Drive helps students look their best
Professional Clothing Drive helps students look their best
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Professors’ environmental research published internationally

    Campus News

    ‘Research, Wings, and Other Things’ showcase student research and job opportunitiesv

  • Campus News

    Campus Senate debates teachers’ time spent on research

  • Professors’ environmental research published internationally

    Campus News

    UIS computer science club scores huge victory at National Cyber League

  • Professors’ environmental research published internationally

    Archives

    Professional Clothing Drive helps students look their best

  • Professors’ environmental research published internationally

    Campus News

    UIS Green Fee Committee encourages project ideas

  • Professors’ environmental research published internationally

    Campus News

    Seinfeld coming to UIS, despite not liking college campus performances

  • Professors’ environmental research published internationally

    Campus News

    Needle Arts Club to have first charity sale after Thanksgiving

  • Professors’ environmental research published internationally

    Campus News

    College students encouraged to effect social change

  • Professors’ environmental research published internationally

    Campus News

    Counseling Center group supports sexual assault victims

  • Professors’ environmental research published internationally

    Campus News

    UIS fundraiser aims to raise $40 million by 2022

Award winning, student run, weekly campus newspaper of the University of Illinois, Springfield..
Professors’ environmental research published internationally