The new Student Union hosted its first Student Union Carnival on Jan. 19. All the staff and students who attended the event enjoyed the games, popcorn and lottery tickets. They customized air brush totes and caps as well.

“It’s a great way to start the weekend. Also, it gives students a chance to settle into the new semester with a positive and happy vibe. It’s a great way to “kick back”,” says Rithwik Jacob, a Junior BBA student.

The volunteers set up several interesting game stalls and gave away lottery tickets as prizes.

RJ Swartz, an AmeriCorps VISTA for the Volunteer & Civic Engagement center says that the carnival is a great start to the semester and welcome back for students. He said, “Anything that allows the students to get involved and check out the new facilities at the Union is positive for the University as a whole.”

Mary Umbaarger, a program assistant from Student Life, says the welcome week committee came up with the idea to showcase the building and encouraged students to come, hang out, and have fun on a Friday afternoon. “We’ve got custom airbrush hats and totes and a variety of games sponsored by Student Life with assistance in running the games from the library, residence life, health services, athletics, and volunteer center,” she said