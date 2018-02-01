Award winning, student run, weekly campus newspaper of the University of Illinois, Springfield..

Brookens Library offers Faculty Associate Program

Jaclyn Fabing, Staff WriterFebruary 1, 2018

On November 27, Brookens Library announced the fifth Faculty Associate Program. The program occurs during UIS’ Summer Session. It helps students by having UIS faculty collaborate with librarians to integrate information literacy into faculty courses via online tutorials, information literacy instructions in the classroom, revamping research assignments, and more over the course of 40 hours. The program also includes a $1,500 stipend, and is open to all full-time faculty and instructors.
Brookens’ librarian, John Laubersheimer, said, “Student success is the core goal of what the instructional librarians do. Which is very clearly an idea that is not limited to the library by any means. What makes the faculty associate program unique is that it is that it was created under the belief that student success is best served when the expertise of the librarians and the selected instructors are combined in meaningful ways.”
All applications must be received by February 26. Anyone interested in the program is advised to contact their liaison librarian. More information and an online form is available on Brookens’ website at ‘Faculty Associate Program’ under ‘Faculty Resources.’

