Woman’s Center Offers Self Defense Training

The UIS Woman’s Center is holding self-defense training Tuesday evenings from 5:30 to 8:30PM of the month of February.

The self-defense courses will be taught by Rape Aggression Defense (R.A.D) instructors. The training is approximately 12 hours long, and the time will be broken up into three-hour training sessions on Feb. 2, 13, 20, and 27.

“The R.A.D System of Physical Defense is taught at many colleges and universities,” says Meagan L. Turner. “The widespread acceptance of this system is primarily due to the ease, simplicity and effectiveness of its tactics, solid research and unique teaching methodology.”

R.A.D is the only self-defense course that is endorsed by the International Association of Campus Law Enforcement Administrators.

Contrary to popular belief, the course is not meant to teach woman how to beat up men that are disturbing them. The courses are meant to educate woman on awareness, prevention, risk reduction, and avoidance. However, women will learn how to protect themselves against men who attempt to assault them.

“The R.A.D. System is dedicated to teaching women defensive concepts and techniques against various types of assault,” says Turner. “This system of realistic defense provides women with the knowledge to make and educated decision about resistance.”

Students who complete the R.A.D training can return to practice R.A.D techniques anywhere in the United States or Canada. However, the student must have already completely R.A.D training to be able attend for free.

Anyone is welcome to attend any of the meetings no matter if they are a student or faculty, however R.A.D is only for woman.

R.A.D training is offered throughout the year and later training dates can be inquired at the Woman’s Center. Woman can enroll for R.A.D and can contact the UIS Woman’s Center through email or phone at (217) 206-7173. UIS students and staff are considered first when enrolling and come on a first come first serve basis.