A trip to Sky Zone

CAMILLA LUO, Staff WriterFebruary 16, 2018

A trip to Sky Zone was held by UIS International Student Services (ISS) on February 9 to entertain students’ afterschool lives while helping them increase their global awareness.
Erika Suzuki, the program coordinator of ISS, said that she was pleased to see the turnout and excited that students can meet new people and walk out of their comfort zone while they are having fun.
Unlike previous events, both resident students and international students were invited to this event to get to know each other and hang out together.
“We want to mix the international students and local students,” said Suzuki, “so that internationals can learn about American culture, while local students learn about other countries.”
This was the first Sky Zone trip held by ISS, and many participants had a good time, with many wishing that UIS would host more interesting events like this one. In fact, the idea of coming to Sky Zone was originally brought up by a UIS Student, and was finally passed by ISS once they realized the event has the potential to be successful.
Tongyu Gu, an exchange student who came to UIS this semester, indicated that this is a valuable opportunity for her to learn about Springfield and “have something fun to do during weekend”.
“Activities like jumping and climbing are very healthy and make me active,” she said, “it’s a great opportunity for international students like me.”
Students interested in attending other events hosted by ISS can go to their website from the UIS website to find out more information.

