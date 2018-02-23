Food: Grilled Chicken Chimichuri salad
Ingredients:
Salad:
(Quantity as per your appetite)
Onions
Romaine Lettuce
Avocados
Tomatoes
Grilled Chicken:
Chicken breast – 1
Salt – as per taste, not more than ½ spoon
Pepper – as per taste, not more than ½ spoon
Blackened seasoning – Sprinkle it over the chicken
Oil –
Chimichuri Sauce:
(mix all the below ingredients)
2 Red chili peppers finely chopped
Curly Parsley
½ cup Olive Oil
4 cloves chopped Garlic
3-4 Chopped Jalapeños
Chopped Cilantro
½ tbsp. Kosher Salt
Oregano – Sprinkle
Italian Seasoning
Crushed pepper
-Wash the chicken piece and hammer it to make it tender. Add salt in warm water and the soak the chicken piece in it for 20-30 mins
-Pat dry the chicken.
-Make lateral cuts on the chicken
-Brush, apply or spray olive oil on the chicken
-Add the dry seasonings to the chicken and rub it evenly
-Heat a cast iron skillet to medium-high and place the chicken on it, the chicken would sizzle when put on the skillet.
-Cook the chicken till it turns golden brown on both sides and well-cooked from inside.
Chimichuri Sauce
-Mix all the ingredients together to prepare the sauce
Plating
-Put the salad in a bowl or plate and add the chicken, cut into pieces, and spread the chimichurri sauce on the chicken.