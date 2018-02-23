Food: Grilled Chicken Chimichuri salad

Ingredients:

Salad:

(Quantity as per your appetite)

Onions

Romaine Lettuce

Avocados

Tomatoes

Grilled Chicken:

Chicken breast – 1

Salt – as per taste, not more than ½ spoon

Pepper – as per taste, not more than ½ spoon

Blackened seasoning – Sprinkle it over the chicken

Oil –

Chimichuri Sauce:

(mix all the below ingredients)

2 Red chili peppers finely chopped

Curly Parsley

½ cup Olive Oil

4 cloves chopped Garlic

3-4 Chopped Jalapeños

Chopped Cilantro

½ tbsp. Kosher Salt

Oregano – Sprinkle

Italian Seasoning

Crushed pepper

-Wash the chicken piece and hammer it to make it tender. Add salt in warm water and the soak the chicken piece in it for 20-30 mins

-Pat dry the chicken.

-Make lateral cuts on the chicken

-Brush, apply or spray olive oil on the chicken

-Add the dry seasonings to the chicken and rub it evenly

-Heat a cast iron skillet to medium-high and place the chicken on it, the chicken would sizzle when put on the skillet.

-Cook the chicken till it turns golden brown on both sides and well-cooked from inside.

Chimichuri Sauce

-Mix all the ingredients together to prepare the sauce

Plating

-Put the salad in a bowl or plate and add the chicken, cut into pieces, and spread the chimichurri sauce on the chicken.