Award winning, student run, weekly campus newspaper of the University of Illinois, Springfield..

The Journal

Filed under Features, News, Opinion Columns

Food: Grilled Chicken Chimichuri salad

ROHITH KOKKU, Guest WriterFebruary 23, 2018

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






 

 

 

 

Ingredients:
Salad:
(Quantity as per your appetite)
Onions
Romaine Lettuce
Avocados
Tomatoes

Grilled Chicken:
Chicken breast – 1
Salt – as per taste, not more than ½ spoon
Pepper – as per taste, not more than ½ spoon
Blackened seasoning – Sprinkle it over the chicken
Oil –

Chimichuri Sauce:
(mix all the below ingredients)
2 Red chili peppers finely chopped
Curly Parsley
½ cup Olive Oil
4 cloves chopped Garlic
3-4 Chopped Jalapeños
Chopped Cilantro
½ tbsp. Kosher Salt
Oregano – Sprinkle
Italian Seasoning
Crushed pepper
-Wash the chicken piece and hammer it to make it tender. Add salt in warm water and the soak the chicken piece in it for 20-30 mins
-Pat dry the chicken.
-Make lateral cuts on the chicken
-Brush, apply or spray olive oil on the chicken
-Add the dry seasonings to the chicken and rub it evenly

-Heat a cast iron skillet to medium-high and place the chicken on it, the chicken would sizzle when put on the skillet.
-Cook the chicken till it turns golden brown on both sides and well-cooked from inside.

Chimichuri Sauce
-Mix all the ingredients together to prepare the sauce

Plating
-Put the salad in a bowl or plate and add the chicken, cut into pieces, and spread the chimichurri sauce on the chicken.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Other stories filed under Features

Self-driving cars: Will commercial cars become obsolete?
Self-driving cars: Will commercial cars become obsolete?
UIS Needs Student Participation to Recruit Internationals
UIS Needs Student Participation to Recruit Internationals
Randall Williams Serves Etiquette Dinner

An etiquette dinner was held at the Student Union central ballroom on Feb. 17 from 5:45 to 7:30. The etiquette dinner was hosted by the Diversity Cent...

UIS Career Expo gets students connected
UIS Career Expo gets students connected
Fun Rituals about Valentine’s Day around the world

" order_by="sortorder" order_direction="ASC" returns="included" maximum_entity_count="500"] Denmark On Valentine’s Day, people celebrate conve...

Other stories filed under News

Black Panther meets the standard, but not the hype
Black Panther meets the standard, but not the hype
Self-driving cars: Will commercial cars become obsolete?
Self-driving cars: Will commercial cars become obsolete?
The Problem with Tokenism

Lately media has been better with creating more representation for gay characters, especially in TV shows where there is more time for characters to d...

Skate Into Spring at Student Union

The Student Activities Committee (SAC) hosted an event, Skate Into Spring, from 5-8 PM on Feb. 15 Friday. There was free hot chocolate, and students w...

UIS Needs Student Participation to Recruit Internationals
UIS Needs Student Participation to Recruit Internationals
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Food: Grilled Chicken Chimichuri salad

    Archives

    Self-driving cars: Will commercial cars become obsolete?

  • Food: Grilled Chicken Chimichuri salad

    Campus News

    UIS Needs Student Participation to Recruit Internationals

  • Features

    Randall Williams Serves Etiquette Dinner

  • Food: Grilled Chicken Chimichuri salad

    Features

    UIS Career Expo gets students connected

  • Features

    Fun Rituals about Valentine’s Day around the world

  • Food: Grilled Chicken Chimichuri salad

    Features

    A trip to Sky Zone

  • Food: Grilled Chicken Chimichuri salad

    Features

    WORLD PEACE and LOVE

  • Food: Grilled Chicken Chimichuri salad

    Archives

    I.S.F Celebrates 2018 Valentine’s Day on Campus

  • Features

    ECCE Speaker Series: Protest, As American as Apple Pie

  • Food: Grilled Chicken Chimichuri salad

    Features

    Physical Education: The Band-Aid Slapped Over Childhood Obesity

Award winning, student run, weekly campus newspaper of the University of Illinois, Springfield..
Food: Grilled Chicken Chimichuri salad