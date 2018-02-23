Self-driving cars: Will commercial cars become obsolete?

While it goes without saying, automatic driving or self-driving vehicles are simply explained as cars that can be operated without an actual human driver. That is, the car itself acts as the driver.

Unrealistic. Isn’t it?

However, it is a long-discussed topic and is now in the works. Many believe it will make a safer and more comfortable life for drivers, much to the excitement of automobile lovers.

Every major automobile industry across the globe is aiming at self-driving cars. Engineers are working on technologies that will soon make people spend less time driving for themselves, as autonomous driving will undoubtedly usher a new era for transportation. However, the industry still needs to overcome some challenges before autonomous driving can become practical.

Three technologies make self-driving possible: sensors, connectivity, and software/control algorithms.

Most of the sensors required for autonomous driving are available today and are used in advanced safety features present in cars that are on the market right now, such as lane keeping, adaptive cruise control, and collision prevention.

Connectivity means cars have access to information about traffic, weather, surface conditions, construction, maps, adjacent vehicles, and road infrastructure. This data is used to monitor the surrounding environment of a vehicle to anticipate braking or avoid hazardous conditions.

Finally, software/control algorithms are needed to reliably capture the data from sensors and connectivity and make decisions on steering, braking, speed, and route guidance. The most complicated part of self-driving cars is the decision-making of the algorithms, as it must be able to handle a multitude of complex driving situations flawlessly.

Also, cars are now using AI as the basis for their technology, with in-depth knowledge of roads, maps, traffic lights and related knowledge being fed to the software in order to help the car monitor its way forward. Self-driving shouldn’t be mistaken as machine intelligence by the manufacturers, that is entirely in favor of machines. Instead, self-driving should be looked at as human intelligence exhibited by machines. The major difficulty that manufacturers face in designing a self-driving automobile is the situations that require quick decision-making and immediate actions when needed since there won’t be any man help the machine decide what to do and what not to do.

The advanced components that make these cars work have been filtering into commercial vehicles at a fast pace. Self-parking, automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, and lane keeping are just some of the technologies that have leaped into the market in the past few years. Put them all together, and you get a picture of how we’ll go from driving cars ourselves, to assisted driving, to fully autonomous cars. Sure, there will be problems along the way, but it’ll be a great ride.

Over the past two years, accidents involving distracted drivers in the United States have killed nearly 4,500 people and injured 595,000 more in conventional cars, in which drivers actively control their vehicles.

Unfortunately, research engineers believe that these numbers wouldn’t go down straightaway after the introduction of self-driving cars, but would eventually reduce these numbers after the technology has time to adapt to the road.

With the development of self-driving cars, commercial cars are soon going to become obsolete as self-driving cars become an absolute favorite of automobile lovers out there, and their build and looks will have you drooling over them.