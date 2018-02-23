Award winning, student run, weekly campus newspaper of the University of Illinois, Springfield..

The Journal

Filed under Features, Journal Archives, News, Top Stories

UIS Career Expo gets students connected

MADELYN MINNICK, Staff WriterFebruary 23, 2018

UIS+career+Expo+was+held+at+TRAC+on+Feb.15+
UIS career Expo was held at TRAC on Feb.15

UIS career Expo was held at TRAC on Feb.15

Prashant Bidhuri

Prashant Bidhuri

UIS career Expo was held at TRAC on Feb.15

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






On Thursday, February 15, UIS hosted a Career Connections Expo in The Recreation and Athletic Center (TRAC). This event, which ran from 11:30-2:30, featured a number of booths where employers answered questions, looked for potential applicants, and accepted resumes from attendees.
Attendees were given name tags to wear into the expo. Tours were offered at 12:30 and 1:30 for individuals who signed up ahead of time in the Career Coaching Corner. There were individuals available to help interested attendees find the booths they were looking for, as well as teaching them how to approach employers and what questions to ask the employers to whom they intended to speak.
Many different types of organizations and companies were represented at the expo –with volunteer organizations, government-based jobs, seasonal workplaces, and year-round establishments all present. Police forces from Springfield to St. Louis had booths set up where police officers talked to interested students. Many branches of the military were also represented, including the Army and the National Guard.
Volunteer organizations present included Planned Parenthood and Habitat for Humanity – both of which often offer official positions as well as volunteer positions to those interested. There were opportunities to work with children, with representatives from summer camps and the local Boys and Girls Club also available to talk and answer questions asked by attendees.
Government organizations also had booths – from the FBI to the Illinois Board of Education. Overall, there were opportunities available for anyone looking for a job. There were volunteer positions and positions at local stores like Scheel’s for younger or less experiences attendees, but there were also positions being offered for better-qualified candidates, from accounting to government work. Students could look into getting apprenticeships and internships in addition to “standard” jobs. All-in-all, there were options for any prospective employee who decided to attend.
“I went in to look for internships, and I ended up with a few job offers,” said one attendee, excitedly. “I didn’t expect to get anything more than information about an internship.” Attendees saw success and had access to a variety of beneficial opportunities. Overall, whether individuals attended the event in the hopes of getting a few questions answered by employers or to submit resumes and work seriously on getting a job, they were met with an array of options and opportunities at the Career Connections Expo.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Other stories filed under Features

Food: Grilled Chicken Chimichuri salad
Food: Grilled Chicken Chimichuri salad
Self-driving cars: Will commercial cars become obsolete?
Self-driving cars: Will commercial cars become obsolete?
UIS Needs Student Participation to Recruit Internationals
UIS Needs Student Participation to Recruit Internationals
Randall Williams Serves Etiquette Dinner

An etiquette dinner was held at the Student Union central ballroom on Feb. 17 from 5:45 to 7:30. The etiquette dinner was hosted by the Diversity Cent...

Fun Rituals about Valentine’s Day around the world

" order_by="sortorder" order_direction="ASC" returns="included" maximum_entity_count="500"] Denmark On Valentine’s Day, people celebrate conve...

Other stories filed under Journal Archives

Randall Williams Serves Etiquette Dinner

An etiquette dinner was held at the Student Union central ballroom on Feb. 17 from 5:45 to 7:30. The etiquette dinner was hosted by the Diversity Cent...

UIS Branch of SHRM Presents a Guest Speaker

“You have to view everything you’re doing as an experience that is going to move you one step forward in life and your career,” said Nicole Ralp...

UIS Moot Court
UIS Moot Court
ECCE Speaker Series: Protest, As American as Apple Pie

On Tuesday, February 6, as part of the ECCE Speaker Series, a panel was held on the place that protest holds and has held in American culture througho...

Woman’s Center Offers Self Defense Training

The UIS Woman’s Center is holding self-defense training Tuesday evenings from 5:30 to 8:30PM of the month of February. The self-defense courses wil...

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • UIS Career Expo gets students connected

    Features

    Food: Grilled Chicken Chimichuri salad

  • UIS Career Expo gets students connected

    Archives

    Self-driving cars: Will commercial cars become obsolete?

  • UIS Career Expo gets students connected

    Campus News

    UIS Needs Student Participation to Recruit Internationals

  • Features

    Randall Williams Serves Etiquette Dinner

  • Features

    Fun Rituals about Valentine’s Day around the world

  • UIS Career Expo gets students connected

    Features

    A trip to Sky Zone

  • UIS Career Expo gets students connected

    Features

    WORLD PEACE and LOVE

  • UIS Career Expo gets students connected

    Archives

    I.S.F Celebrates 2018 Valentine’s Day on Campus

  • Features

    ECCE Speaker Series: Protest, As American as Apple Pie

  • UIS Career Expo gets students connected

    Features

    Physical Education: The Band-Aid Slapped Over Childhood Obesity

Award winning, student run, weekly campus newspaper of the University of Illinois, Springfield..
UIS Career Expo gets students connected