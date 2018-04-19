Award winning, student run, weekly campus newspaper of the University of Illinois, Springfield..

The Journal

Menu
Filed under Archives, Features, News, Top Stories

Gamma Phi Omega Sorority Hosts Charity Walk

Andrea Duvendack, Assistant EditorApril 19, 2018

Areli Calderon

Areli Calderon

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






On Saturday, April 14, the Gamma Phi Omega sorority hosted a walk to fundraise for the American Diabetes Association (ADA). Rain caused the event to be moved to TRAC, however, the event still turned out to be a success, raising over $900 towards the ADA. The event was open to all University of Illinois Springfield students, faculty, and staff, as well as Springfield community members.

Participants walked 15 laps around the arena. In each corner, volunteers from the men’s soccer team led exercises and stretches. The physical portion of the event was to encourage an active lifestyle and reduce the risk of diabetes.

Gamma Phi Omega had a photo booth and a variety of tables set up around the arena for participants to get information or to “Pie-A-Swan.” As the GPhiO symbol is a swan, to “Pie-A-Swan” is to throw a pie in the face of a GPhiO member. The Pie-A-Swan booth was $1, with proceeds also going to the ADA.

Participants were given stickers so that they could write and display who they were walking for. Oscar Mercado, a UIS senior, walked for his mom and grandparents. Mercado said, “Being able to do something in order to prevent the disease means a lot to me.” Mercado saw the event as an opportunity for individuals to learn more about diabetes and its prevalance around the world.

Among the participants was the Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs, Dr. Clarice Ford. Dr. Ford walked in the hopes of an end to the disease. The event is close to the heart of Dr. Ford, because of her health history. She stated, “It’s good to see young people stand up for a cause and, to me, it shows that the UIS community can make a difference in the world.” An Illinois resident in attendance, Jim McMahon, of Flora, was glad to see GPhiO put on the event as his youngest daughter has diabetes, and he would love to see a cure for the cause.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Other stories filed under Archives

ECCE Speaker Series: Immigration Simulation
ECCE Speaker Series: Immigration Simulation
SGA was unable to meet quorum

At its last meeting on February 18, the Student Government Association (SGA) attempted to hold its biweekly meeting. However, a few minutes after the ...

UIS Hosts Democratic Gubernatorial Debate
UIS Hosts Democratic Gubernatorial Debate
I.S.F Celebrates 2018 Valentine’s Day on Campus
I.S.F Celebrates 2018 Valentine’s Day on Campus
Do You Know Your Heritage?
Do You Know Your Heritage?

Other stories filed under Features

GPhiO Wins Chapter of the Year

On Friday, April 6, the members of the Gamma Phi Omega (GPhiO) sorority went to their national conference at Indiana University – Purdue University ...

ECCE Speaker Series: Helping Children and Families Recover from Trauma with Dr. Julian Ford
ECCE Speaker Series: Helping Children and Families Recover from Trauma with Dr. Julian Ford
Pacific Rim: Uprising delivers what it needs to
Pacific Rim: Uprising delivers what it needs to
A Snowy April Fools
A Snowy April Fools
AOLF Hosts An Event To Reduce Stress

On April 7, the Art of Living Foundation (AOLF) hosted a training session with expert Shravan Gunda to help calm the mind from stress in the Lincoln R...

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Gamma Phi Omega Sorority Hosts Charity Walk

    Archives

    ECCE Speaker Series: Immigration Simulation

  • Archives

    SGA was unable to meet quorum

  • Gamma Phi Omega Sorority Hosts Charity Walk

    Archives

    UIS Hosts Democratic Gubernatorial Debate

  • Gamma Phi Omega Sorority Hosts Charity Walk

    Archives

    I.S.F Celebrates 2018 Valentine’s Day on Campus

  • Gamma Phi Omega Sorority Hosts Charity Walk

    Archives

    Do You Know Your Heritage?

  • Archives

    UIS Offers Study Abroad Opportunity to Africa

  • Gamma Phi Omega Sorority Hosts Charity Walk

    Archives

    Diversity does not replace good writing

  • Gamma Phi Omega Sorority Hosts Charity Walk

    Archives

    Professional Clothing Drive helps students look their best

  • Gamma Phi Omega Sorority Hosts Charity Walk

    Archives

    UIS presents the 40th annual International Festival

  • Gamma Phi Omega Sorority Hosts Charity Walk

    Archives

    Oktoberfest at UIS to donate proceeds to 12 U.S. charities

Award winning, student run, weekly campus newspaper of the University of Illinois, Springfield..
Gamma Phi Omega Sorority Hosts Charity Walk