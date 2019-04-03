Award winning, student run, weekly campus newspaper of the University of Illinois, Springfield..

The Journal

Menu
Filed under Features, Prairie Stars on the Move, Spring 2019

Prairie Stars on the Move: Jane Carter

Nathan Cooper, Staff Writer|April 3, 2019

Back to Article
Back to Article

Prairie Stars on the Move: Jane Carter

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Jane Carter shows that it is possible to stay connected to the things we love, even after it seems they have ended.

She is currently a Graduate Assistant with the Human Services department.  Before that, she was one of the best tennis players to walk the campus of UIS.  Recruited from New Zealand, she started attending UIS and playing tennis.  She was named the GLVC conference Freshman of the Year her first year, and played on the All-GLVC team all four years of attendance.  She also holds the record for the most wins, with 131 as of April of 2018.

While playing tennis very successfully, she was also able to maintain her academics.  She graduated with a degree in business and a psychology minor.  Using this degree and experience, she was able to get into graduate school for a masters in communications.

She said that after so many years of playing tennis and so many hours dedicated to the sport, it was incredibly difficult to set down the racquet and walk away from the sport she loves so much.  This is why she signed on to be a volunteer assistant coach for the UIS women’s tennis team.

She said this position is mutually beneficial to both herself and the team.  The connection to the sport fills that gap that was left after she graduated and left the team, and the team gains the knowledge and skill of someone who was such a successful player in recent years.

Despite being an unpaid volunteer, her involvement is quite intense.  She shows up to four practices a week and sits in on many of the games as well.  During the games, she helps guide the players in techniques, strategies, and game plans to offer insight that only a recent player can offer.

Although many people, athletes in particular, have to give up the things they love once they graduate, it is possible to stay connected and help others as well.  Jane Carter is a perfect example of this.  Her volunteer work with the UIS tennis team can be seen as an example to all students who are looking at graduating.  Students do not have to walk away from the things they love, there are ways to stay connected.  Most organizations value past members very highly, as they have a large amount of useful experience.  There are many different forms this continued connection can take, for Jane Carter it took the form of a volunteer assistant coach.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Other stories filed under Features

Prairie Stars on the Move: Brennan Stidham
Prairie Stars on the Move: Brennan Stidham
Prairie Stars on The Move: Dorm Room Politics
Prairie Stars on The Move: Dorm Room Politics
2019 Grammys

Every year there seems to be way too many awards shows.  The most recent of these was the 2019 Grammys, which judged music that was made in 2018....

Prairie Stars on The Move: Boyd Family
Prairie Stars on The Move: Boyd Family
Prairie Stars on The Move: Airiana Smith
Prairie Stars on The Move: Airiana Smith

Other stories filed under Prairie Stars on the Move

Prairie Stars on the Move: Brennan Stidham
Prairie Stars on the Move: Brennan Stidham
Prairie Stars on The Move: Dorm Room Politics
Prairie Stars on The Move: Dorm Room Politics
Prairie Stars on The Move: Boyd Family
Prairie Stars on The Move: Boyd Family
Prairie Stars on The Move: Airiana Smith
Prairie Stars on The Move: Airiana Smith
Prairie Stars on The Move: Areli Calderon
Prairie Stars on The Move: Areli Calderon
Navigate Left
  • Prairie Stars on the Move: Jane Carter

    Features

    Prairie Stars on the Move: Brennan Stidham

  • Prairie Stars on the Move: Jane Carter

    Features

    Prairie Stars on The Move: Dorm Room Politics

  • Features

    2019 Grammys

  • Prairie Stars on the Move: Jane Carter

    Features

    Prairie Stars on The Move: Boyd Family

  • Prairie Stars on the Move: Jane Carter

    Campus News

    Prairie Stars on The Move: Airiana Smith

  • Prairie Stars on the Move: Jane Carter

    Entertainment

    An Atypical Perspective on Atypical

  • Entertainment

    Sawbones Makes Pseudo-Science Fun

  • Prairie Stars on the Move: Jane Carter

    Campus News

    Prairie Stars on The Move: Areli Calderon

  • Campus News

    Game of Thrones is A Perfect Winter Binge

  • Prairie Stars on the Move: Jane Carter

    Campus News

    Black Mirror: Bandersnatch-Game or Movie, the Worst of Both Worlds

Navigate Right
Award winning, student run, weekly campus newspaper of the University of Illinois, Springfield..
Prairie Stars on the Move: Jane Carter