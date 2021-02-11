Prairie Stars on the Move: Moyo Adeolu

University of Illinois Springfield is home to thousands of students from all walks of life, and this week The Journal is focusing attention on Moyo Adeolu, a Public Affairs Reporting (PAR) graduate student. Moyo is a first-generation Nigerian-American hailing from Rogers Park, a neighborhood situated on the north side of Chicago. She obtained her bachelor’s degree in communications from UIS in 2016 and will be obtaining her master’s degree this spring.

When asked why she decided to attend UIS in the first place, Moyo explained, “Both my older sisters attended U of I in Urbana, so I wanted to switch things up a little. The architecture of the on-campus housing really sparked my eye, as well.” Having been a Prairie Star for almost a decade, Moyo has been an active part of the UIS community. During her undergraduate years she was involved in the African Student Association, the UIS Dancing Stars Organization, the Students Transitioning for Academic Retention and Success (STARS), and worked for the Office of Electronic Media on campus. Now, Moyo works for NPR Illinois as a student worker, a sales ssociate for Michael Kors and is even finding time to help coordinate the upcoming TEDxUofISpringfield event as a student committee member.

As a PAR master’s student and NPR Illinois student worker, Moyo is learning what it takes to become a committed journalist. “I have always loved media, and I am a natural communicator at heart. After working for the Illinois Senate for two years, I found great pride in my job and realized how fortunate I was to be surrounded by such vital players in the State.” When it came to the UIS PAR program, Moyo was quick to elaborate on just how important her work means to her:

“I quickly realized there is much responsibility in informing the public on possible new laws taking place in the state. So much happens here in Springfield, in our state Capitol building, that impacts everyone around Illinois. ​People need to be informed on not just who their local lawmakers are, but what issues they are advocating for or against.”

Moyo is currently applying to several newsrooms with the hope of landing a position as a digital reporter in Illinois. She is also in the running for Miss Illinois USA 2021, and if she were to win the title, she would spend a year serving as Miss Illinois at the Miss USA competition. The stars are shining bright upon UIS’ very own Prairie Star Moyo Adelou, and The Journal wishes her luck in all of her endeavors!