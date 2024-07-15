Find Me Falling: An Island to Fall in Love: Plot, Trailer, When It Comes Out on Netflix

The new romantic comedy musical “Find Me Falling” arrives on Netflix, a film directed by Stelana Kliris and starring Harry Connick Jr. and Agni Scott as the protagonists. Set on the island of Cyprus, the story follows a rock star in decline who decides to live in a remote villa in Cyprus, where he finds Sia, the best doctor in the area and an old acquaintance of his. Let’s discover together the plot, the trailer and when “Find Me Falling” comes out on Netflix.

Find Me Falling – An Island Where to Fall in Love: The Plot

The plot of “Find Me Falling – An Island to Fall in Love” revolves around John Allman, a famous rock star whose career seems to have come to an end after his latest album has not achieved the success he hoped for, revealing itself to be a real flop. So the man decides to distance himself from social life to rediscover his creativity, living anonymously in a villa in Cyprus, where many years before he had met a woman with whom he had fallen madly in love. It will be the meeting with a home delivery girl – she immediately recognizes him as an established artist and spreads the word on the island – that drags him into the social life of the place where he meets Sia again, the best doctor in the area and the woman who years before had conquered his heart.

Find Me Falling – An Island to Fall in Love: The Cast

The film’s cast includes Harry Connick Jr. as rock star John Allman and Agni Scott as Sia, the woman the protagonist fell in love with several years earlier when their eyes met one summer on the island where the film was actually shot. The cast also includes Ali Fumiko Whitney (Melina), Angeliki Filipidou (Marikou), Lea Maleni (Koula), Athina Roditou (Anna) and Clarence Smith (Jimmy).

Find Me Falling – An Island to Fall in Love: When is it released?

“Find Me Falling” will be released on Netflix on July 19, 2024.

The trailer