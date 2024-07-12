France and Canada did not hurt each other and drew 0-0 at the Matmut Atlantique stadium in Bordeaux

This Sunday, June 9, the Matmut Atlantique Stadium in Bordeaux was the stage for the clash between France and Canada. This international friendly match, scheduled in the FIFA calendar, was a preparatory duel to arrive in the best conditions for the corresponding tournaments in each country.

Confirmed channels LIVE: France vs. Canada ahead of the start of the 2024 Copa América 16:13 Kylian had the last chance and the goalkeeper stepped up! End of the match. France and Canada tied without goals. Thank you for tuning in. 16:12 Goal kick and one minute to go before the end of the match The Canadian goalkeeper makes a long throw in in the last minute of the match. 16:01 Mbappé offside The Real Madrid player is in an offside position and the linesman marks offside. 15:52 The stands light up with Mbappé’s entrance! Dembélé leaves the field of play in the 74th minute and Kylian Mbappé enters his position. 15:48 Change in Canada Number 13, Cornelius, leaves and Miller enters. 15:40 Giroud’s farewell to the French national team! Giroud leaves the field in his last match in a national team shirt. Upamecano comes on to replace him. 15:38 Shot that goes close to the post! Larin shoots at goal and the ball goes off the post saying “bye.” 15:33 France is looking for a goal Giroud shoots at goal but the Canada goalkeeper clears it wide. 15:30 Infringement in attack by France Griezmann takes a corner without harm and a Canadian player is treated in his own area. 15:28 Foul against Dembele Canadian players corner the Frenchman and commit a free kick in favor of Didier’s team 15:24 Starts the match The last 45 minutes begin. 15:06 The referee blows the final whistle of the first 45′ France and Canada tied 0-0 for their second international friendly, with no goals for now. 14:59 First yellow card of the match! Johnston receives the first card of the match after a foul against a Canadian player. 14:57 Foul in favour of France The Canadian player comes into heavy contact with Hernandez and they win a dangerous free kick. 14:46 Foul against Dembele Davies fouls Dembele and leads to a free kick for France. 14:38 Corner kick for France! Griezmann shoots at goal again and goalkeeper Crepeau sends the shot towards the corner. 14:30 Dangerous crossbar France continued to attack and Thuram fired a shot that hit the post. 14:29 Golden save from Crepeau! Kanté shoots a shot and the goalkeeper puts his chest out. 14:27 Dangerous attack from France! Griezmann crosses towards goal and the Canadian defender sends the ball to the corner kick. 14:25 No danger at the moment France and Canada touch the ball, but do not cause any damage. 14:20 The match kicks off at Matmut Atlantique in Bordeaux! The referee blows the whistle and the Canadian team moves the ball out of the field of play. 14:18 They enter the field! France and Canada exchange flags and take official photos. Photo: Free Football 14:01 The French team is not far behind! With Griezmann in the starting 11, France take to the field to do their respective stretching exercises. Photo: France national team 13:56 The team goes out to warm up Canada is training ahead of its match against France. Jesse Marsch’s team is getting ready for the match. Photo: CANMNT 13:47 France team ready! This is France’s official starting XI to host Canada in their second international friendly. Photo: France national team 13:43 Confirmed lineup for the start! This is how the Canadian team will play its second friendly in June. Photo: CANMNT

Who are the players called up for this match?

For the French team, the runner-up of the 2022 World Cup, their list of players called up for these matches was formed as follows.

Goalkeepers

Areola (West Ham), Maignan (Milan), Samba (Lens)

Defenses

Koundé (Barcelona), Clauss (Marseille), Pavard (Inter), Konaté (Liverpool), Saliba (Arsenal), Upamecano (Bayern), Hernandez (Milan), Mendy (Real Madrid)

Midfielders

Camavinga (Real Madrid), Fofana (Monaco), Rabiot (Juventus), Zaire-Emery (PSG), Tchouaméni (Real Madrid), Griezmann (Atletico), Kanté (Al-Ittihad)

Forwards

Barcola (PSG), Dembele (PSG), Coman (Bayern), Giroud (Los Angeles FC), Kolo Muani (PSG), Mbappe (Real Madrid), Thuram (Inter)

On the other hand, Canada’s list of players for this friendly and the Copa América was as follows.

Canadian Selection

Canada national team and the presentation of the players called up. Photo: CANMNT

What groups will you be playing in your upcoming tournaments?

France have a tough job to do if they want to compete and advance to the next stage of Euro 2024. Their group consists of Austria, the Netherlands and Poland.

On the other hand, the Canadian team will have the difficult task of reversing its recent results and facing Argentina, Peru and Chile in the 2024 Copa América, three South American teams that are in search of the long-awaited trophy.

Where can I watch the France vs Canada match?

The sporting event will be broadcast LIVE on ESPN and STAR Plus. The spectators in Mexico will be able to enjoy the match on Sky SportsMeanwhile in Spain and Europe, the broadcast will be carried out by UEFA TV.