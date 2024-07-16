France is desperately looking for a prime minister

The hourglass is ticking inexorably toward July 18, yet the French left has not yet identified the name to propose for the post of Prime Minister. Since July 7, the date of the results of the legislative runoff in France, rumors have been chasing each other about the right person to continue to keep the New Popular Front united and try to obtain the post from President Emmanuel Macron after the vote in the National Assembly.

France Insoumise (Lfi), the radical left-wing party of Jean-Luc Mélenchon, is looking for a figure “distant” from the Elysée, who represents a sign of rupture with the centrist and liberal government that preceded them. Socialists, ecologists and communists are instead trying to identify a name capable of gathering consensus even among the ranks of the Macronists, well aware that the numbers to govern alone are not there. Macron for his part is gloating and hoping for a rift in the ranks of the left to take advantage of it and once again take the reins of the National Assembly, with the support first and foremost of the Republicans. A plan that seemed shelved, but as the hours pass it begins to materialize again.

The proposals of the left

The name around which La France Insoumise has gathered is that of Huguette Bello, president of the regional council of Reunion, a French department in the Indian Ocean. The teacher and politician began her career in the Communist Party of Reunion, then continued in various left-wing formations, until opting to support Mélenchon in 2017. The leader of Lfi in front of activists gathered in Paris on July 15 insisted on proposing her for the position at the Hôtel Matignon, praising her experience as a deputy. Bello is also a name welcomed by Communists, Greens and those who have left Lfi. However, the Socialists rejected her, first putting on the table the name of their secretary, Olivier Faure. A proposal that immediately fell on deaf ears.

At that point they put forward the idea of ​​a high-profile international figure: Laurence Tubiana. An economist, diplomat and academic expert in sustainable development issues and the fight against climate change, Tubiana was the negotiator of the Paris Agreement on climate. In addition to teaching at the university, she has been managing the European Climate Foundation since 2017. She has already received a no from La France Insoumise. “If this is really the profile our partners are working on, I will fall off my chair,” declared Manuel Bompard on France 2criticizing her closeness to President Macron and the favor she has already expressed for an alliance between the New Popular Front and the exponents of Renaissance. Around the name of Tubiana, communists, ecologists and “rebels” have instead settled.

Crossed Vetoes

“I don’t see why, if there are 3 political formations out of 4, that is to say a majority of the Popular Front, that accept this candidacy, the word of just one other formation can impose itself on the others”, protested the secretary of the Socialists Faure. The leader of the Communist Party, Fabien Roussel, in a television broadcast on the morning of July 16, cornered Mélenchon’s formation with this phrase: “Perhaps La France Insoumise prefers to be in opposition”. Between crossed vetoes and mutual accusations, the disintegration of the New Popular Front seems to be just around the corner.

For Macron, things went much better than he could have expected.

After being able to surprisingly defeat the far right of Marine Le Pen and Jordan Bardella, thanks to the compact vote of a part of the French population, allergic to both Macronism and the Rassemblement National, the representatives of the left are tearing each other apart. The only voice of substance that continues to call for unity is Marine Tondelier, national secretary of the Greens and architect of the creation of the New Popular Front after the defeat in the European elections on June 9, when the wave of the far right seemed unstoppable. “The French voted and we won. They want to see us govern, not tear each other to pieces. If we don’t do better, and quickly, they will never forgive us. For social and environmental justice, let’s resume the discussions. Now”, wrote on X Tondelier, for years in opposition to the RN in her hometown.

Macron’s hope

The centrist camp, on the other hand, is hoping for disintegration. The vote for the prime minister is expected at the National Assembly on Thursday, July 18 at 3 p.m. and for now the only declared candidates are the outgoing president of the Assembly, Yaël Braun-Pivet (Renaissance), the Republican MP Annie Genevard and the centrist Charles de Courson, while the Rassemblement National has not yet announced its candidate. Like a vampire, Macron is waiting for the left to fail so he can find an agreement with the Republicans and perhaps with that part of the New Popular Front willing to compromise.

But there are also those in the presidential camp who oppose a return to government. “We have lost so the question of whether we will impose our solution is dead,” commented anonymously a Macronist MEP to the AFP agency. The transalpine game is being played there, between those who are convinced they have won, but refuse to compromise to go to government, and those who know they have lost, but are willing to do anything to take power.