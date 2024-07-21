Gabriella Pession: age, who is her husband, her son, American series

Gabriella Pession, a well-known Italian actress who has now become international, is about to land on Prime Video in the TV series “Those About to Die”, coming out on July 19, 2024. For the occasion, we retrace her film and television career, in Italy and abroad, also focusing on Gabriella Pession’s private life, starting from who her husband is up to finding out more about her son Giulio and their relationship. Here’s what we know about the actress between roles of undoubted importance in American series and her love and emotional life.

Gabriella Pession: from her age to who her husband is and up to her son

Gabriella Pession, (46 years old) met her husband and Irish colleague Richard Flood in 2012 on the set of the TV series “Crossing Lines” and they officially got engaged in 2014. The actress married her partner a few years later, in 2016, in the church of San Giorgio in Portofino. About the wedding, in an interview given to Vanity Fair about a week after the happy event, the actress said: “Feeling like a wife, calling him husband, it’s moving. That day you don’t notice it. You realize later how much home, nest, intimacy, protection there is in these words”. A simple party, as the spouses wanted from the beginning, with “hydrangeas and white candles and the closest friends”, among which we mention Chiara Giordano and Tom Wlaschiha (“Game of Thrones”). But why did Pession choose him as her life partner? She doesn’t know for sure either, and reveals: “It didn’t depend on me. As if it couldn’t be otherwise, and so it was”.

Gabriella Pession and Richard Flood have a son named Giulio, whom they had in 2014, the year in which the two actors decided to build a real family by making their union official, from which the fruit of their love was born. In this regard, during a recent guest appearance on “Verissimo” by Silvia Toffanin in 2023, Pession talked about her relationship with her son: “I’m a very present mother, I have a lot of fun with Giulio. I never go out, I think I’ve gone out three times in eight years. I try to listen to him, to listen even when it’s perhaps more difficult. I’m an attentive and very childish mother. I love playing with him so much that I feel like an eight-year-old. And I’m very affectionate”.

Also in Toffanin’s living room, Gabriella Pession focused on her relationship of great trust with her husband Richard Flood: “The years with my husband are the best of my life. Marriage has given me great freedom. With him I feel very safe, I don’t need to fill the voids I had before. I feel very serene and I dedicate myself to my passions, I trust. I do so many things a day, while he does one. He is Irish, I am Italian, but we have the same values ​​and we see life in the same way. We have fun as parents. Before him I didn’t know what trust was, abandoning yourself completely without fear of being betrayed. My husband is the only person in the world I trust blindly. Marriage has given me this wonderful gift”.

But who is Richard Flood? The actor was born in Dublin on July 28, 1982 and is best known for playing Tommy McConnel, a Northern Irish weapons and tactics specialist, in the TV series “Crossing Lines”, James McKay, the police superintendent, in the series “Red Rock” and Dr. Cormac Hayes in “Grey’s Anatomy”. Let’s remember that before being promoted as a recurring character in the successful series produced by Shonda Rhimes, Flood also starred in “Shameless” for 20 episodes (2017-2019) and “Made in Italy”, where he appeared in just one episode in 2019.

Gabriella Pession: Career and American TV Series

Gabriella Pession was born on November 2, 1977 in Daytona Beach and is an Italian actress who has US citizenship. Her parents are originally from Valle D’Aosta, but she was born and raised in the United States before moving to Milan when she was only 7 years old. In Italy, she not only attended school, but also practiced figure skating at a competitive level, so much so that she traveled all over the world. Then Gabriella Pession continued her sporting career in St. Petersburg with Olympic coach Aleksej Mišin, but at the age of 14 an injury during a competition – a broken foot – led her to interrupt her competitive career.

The actress, after a high school education in science, enrolled in the faculty of philosophy and in the meantime posed as a model for advertising campaigns and fashion magazines. Her debut in the world of cinema came in 1997 thanks to the director Leonardo Pieraccioni, who chose her for a role in the film “Fuochi d’artificio” and then, two years later, for the comedy “Il pesce innamorato”. In the same period (1999) we also see her in the film “Ferdinando e Carolina”, directed by Lina Wertmüller. Among the Italian films in which the actress took part we remember “L’amore è eterno mentre dura” by Carlo Verdone, “Milano Palermo – Il ritorno” by Claudio Fragasso”, “L’uomo perfetto” by Luca Lucini, and among the most recent “Ex – Amici come prima!” by Carlo Vanzina and “La seconda chance” by Umberto Carteni.

There is no shortage of roles of great importance in television, especially in well-known Italian and American fiction and TV series. As for the productions of the Bel Paese, titles such as “Capri”, “Don Matteo”, “Orgoglio”, “Il Capitano” and “La porta rossa” do not go unnoticed. Gabriella Pession, over the years, becomes international by also acting in numerous American TV series, including “Crossing Lines” (22 episodes between 2013 and 2015), “Station 19”, “Tell Me Lies” (5 episodes in 2022) and, finally, “Those About to Die”, the production coming to Prime Video on July 19, 2024 directed by Roland Emmerich and Marco Kreuzpaintner.

Gabriella Pession in Those About to Die

In the highly anticipated new American series “Those About to Die,” which chronicles the dark side of ancient Rome – the spectacular, complex and corrupt world of chariot racing and gladiatorial combat – and stars Sir Anthony Hopkins (“The Silence of the Lambs,” “King Lear”) as Emperor Vespasian, Gabriella Pession plays Antonia.