Genoa’s new breakwater, the deepest in Europe: what it’s for and how they’re building it

The new breakwater of Genoa will be built off the current one, with the aim of protecting the port from wave motion and increasing the safe transit of large commercial ships.

The current dam, in fact, due to its proximity to the docks, does not allow access to larger cargo ships.

L’Western Ligurian Sea Port System Authority so he decided to build a wider one, to replace the old dam. The work is being carried out by the consortium PERGENOA BREAKWATER led by Webuild with Fincantieri And Fincosit and work began in May 2023.

How is the breakwater built?

The new dam in Genoa will rest on a sandy and clayey seabed, stabilized thanks to the insertion of gravel columns.

A will then be created bedrockwhich will support the structure: enormous reinforced concrete boxes as tall as a ten-story building.

Seabed stabilization

The seabed near the port of Genoa is made up of sand and clay, so the first step is to stabilize the less resistant layers of the seabed, because otherwise the breakwater, which is essentially a protective barrier more than 50 meters high, it would risk collapsing.

This operation, in technical jargon, is called “consolidation of the seabed” and will be performed by inserting gravel columns.

The base of the dam: 7 million tons of rock material

After that the base of the dam is built: 7 million tons of rock material.

To give you a yardstick: it is estimated that the material used for the Pyramid of Cheops weighs approximately 6 million tons. But much of this rock material is recovered from the dismantling of the old breakwater, in a circular economy perspective.

Prefabricated caissons: a protective wall

Now comes the highlight, the structure that blocks most of the wave motion: huge prefabricated boxes, measuring up to 30 metres wide, 67 metres long and 33 metres high (like a 10-storey building) they constitute a real semi-submerged wallalmost 6 km long.

These are structures in concretebuilt directly in the port, on floating installations and then transported by float to the positioning point.

Their internal part is made up of a series of empty cellsas if they were huge boxes. The cells are filled with water, so that the weight drags the boxes towards the bottom. Once the boxes are placed on the base of the dam, the cells are filled this time with loose material recovered from the dismantling of the old dam and from the dredging of the seabed.

The final elements: the wave-breaking profile and the monitoring system

Above the caissons, there is a structure with a wave profilewhich has the task of breaking the crest of the wave.

A will then be installed monitoring system whose sensors will verify in real time the deformations of the seabed under the progressive load, until stabilization is achieved.

What the new dam will be like: increased maneuvering space

The dam that today allows ships access to the port, through the Sampierdarena canal, allows for a room for maneuver from the diameter of 550 meters.

The new dam will be moved further out to sea than the old one and the maneuvering space will be increased, reaching a diameter of 800 meters.

You have to think that the room for maneuver is important for the large latest generation cargo ships, which are up to 400 metres long and can only dock in ports large enough to accommodate them.

What benefits will the work bring?

Today, most modern cargo ships, coming from the world trade routes, circumnavigate half of Europe up to the Port of Rotterdam.

With the new dam, however, more and more large ships will be able to stop at the Port of Genoawhich will finally be competitive with the major European ports.

Today, the largest port in Europe is Rotterdam, with 13.4 million TEUsunit of measurement of freight containers, in 2023, while Italian ports are still behind: Genoa, which is among the first ports for container transport in Italy, in the same year reached 2.4 million TEUs.

By increasing the port capacity, freight traffic will increase, industry insiders predict a annual growth of up to 30% with a positive economic impact for the entire country, already under construction, with the employment of more than 1000 people.

Genoa will become a nerve centre for the main trade routes: the east-west one (Far East-Europe and America-Europe) and the one between Northern Europe and the Mediterranean.

This is also thanks to the Third Giovi Passan AC and AV route, which connects Genoa with Tortona and Milan and therefore with Northern Europe.

What are the impacts on the marine environment?

Of course there are also the environmental aspects to be taken into consideration. The construction of a huge wall in the middle of the sea, will have some repercussions on the marine environment, one might think.

We went to consult the Environmental impact assessment.

This is the document approved by the public administration before each major project, which analyses the effects that the dam will have on various factors: on terrestrial and marine biodiversity, on the soil, on currents, on water quality and on the air.

For the phase of the works, considered the most critical, several interventions are planned monitoring and mitigation.

An example is that of the curtain of air bubbles: An underwater tube blows air under water, creating a layer of bubbles all around the construction site. This “bubble fence” reduces construction noise, protecting marine life.

Moreover, one of the reasons why the project won the tender is related to the least impactful possible solutions on the environment, starting for example from the reuse of demolition materials.