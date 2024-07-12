Great Albiceleste triumph! Argentina defeats Canada 3-1 in the 2024 men’s VNL

The Argentine team managed to turn the score around when Canada tied them in the second set, but the fourth would come and there the Albiceleste would defeat them by a global score of 3-1. The sets were 25-18, 22-25, 25-21 and 25-20, so now they will have to concentrate for their next match this Saturday, June 8, against Serbia.

Argentina vs. Canada volleyball LIVE for VNL 2024 21:07 Argentina vs. Canada volleyball: Argentina wins! The fourth set ended 25-20 in Argentina’s favor, thus also overcoming the series that was established 3-1 against Canada. 21:03 Argentina vs. Canada volleyball! Match point for the Albicelete! Argentina is just one point away from winning the fourth set (24-20) after the match point was converted. Canada has lost a lot of its importance but is not giving up any ground. 20:42 Argentina vs. Canada volleyball: the fourth set begins! The fourth set action begins. 20:33 Argentina vs. Canada volleyball: third set goes to Argentina! The Albiceleste takes the third set by 25 to 21 against Canada and manages to get the fourth set played. The series is 2-1 and the match is on fire! 20:30 Argentina vs. Canada: Argentines one point away from winning! The Albiceleste are one point away from winning the third set against Canada and forcing a fourth game. They are up 24-21. 20:23 Argentina vs. Canada volleyball LIVE for VNL 2024: the Albiceleste revives! The Albiceleste team is 17-15 ahead and is beginning to take the lead in the third set against Canada, the North American team that has a 2-1 lead in the series. 20:06 Volleyball Argentina vs. Canada: the third set begins! The third set starts and both teams tie 1-1. 20:00 Volleyball Argentina vs. Canada: second set goes to the Canadians! Canada managed to take the second set 25-22 after a shot bounced off Argentina’s block and ended up out of bounds. 19:50 Volleyball Argentina vs. Canada LIVE: Loser Bruno gives the Albiceleste the advantage! Loser, after the ball was left in the middle after a set-up, puts a powerful shot into Canada’s central area and ends up with a point. Argentina is up 18 to 17. 19:41 Argentina vs. Canada Volleyball LIVE: The Albiceleste wakes up! In the second set, the Albiceleste wakes up again and is now 11-11 against the Canadians, who want to tie the series. 19:32 Volleyball Argentina vs. Canada LIVE: Canadians take the lead! The second set is already being played; after Argentina won the first, Canada is now leading by 6-5. 19:15 Argentina vs. Canada volleyball LIVE: the Albiceleste takes advantage in the first set Argentina came out with everything in the first set. The kids were very aggressive. Score: ARG 16-11 CAN. 19:02 Argentina vs. Canada LIVE: the match has begun The first set has started. Photo: ESPN 18:53 Argentina vs. Canada volleyball LIVE: both teams are already warming up Argentina and Canada are preparing for the match. 17:59 Results of Argentina’s matches in the VNL 2024 – Argentina 0-3 USA – Argentina 3-1 Germany – Argentina 3-1 Iran – Argentina 2-3 Brazil – Argentina 1-3 Japan 17:01 How is the standings in the Volleyball Nations League going? Here is the standings for the 2024 VNL men’s tournament: Photo: VNL 15:33 How did Argentina vs. the United States end up? Argentina lost 3-0 to the United States. 15:32 Where to watch Argentina vs. Canada LIVE? ESPN, Star Plus and Volleyball TV (VBTV) will broadcast the match. 15:32 Schedule of the Argentina vs. Canada match for the VNL 2024 Argentina will play from 9:00 pm today.

What time does Argentina – Canada play in the 2024 VNL?

Argentina and Canada will play at 9:00 pm today, Thursday, June 6, for the second week of competitions in the VNL 2024. Below, we present the schedules country by country:

Uruguay, Brazil: 9.00 pm

Chile, Bolivia, United States (Miami, New York), Ottawa: 8.00 pm

Peru, Colombia, United States (Chicago, Texas): 7:00 p.m.

Mexico (center): 6.00 pm

United States (Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Seattle): 5.00 pm

Spain (mainland): 2.00 am (Friday, June 7)

Where to watch Argentina vs. Canada LIVE ONLINE for the Nations League Volleyball?

ESPN, Star Plus and Volleyball TV (VBTV) will broadcast the meeting throughout Argentina.

Argentina vs. Canada volleyball LIVE: match preview

After stumbling against the United States, Argentina is now in position tenth in the standings of the tournament. The Albiceleste have only won twice and, at the moment, have six points.

Marcelo Mendez’s painting alone won two of the five matches who has played in the 2024 Men’s Volleyball Nations League.

For its part, Canada is in fifth place in the tablebut with three wins and 10 points. The Americans also lost twice.

How did Argentina vs. the United States fare in the VNL?

Volleyball Argentina vs. Canada LIVE ONLINE FOR FREE: the kids are playing today!

Who will be Argentina’s next opponent in the 2024 VNL men’s?

Argentina’s next opponent will be Serbia on Saturday, June 8.

