Hail and bad weather in Milan and the North, intense heat in Southern Italy: why is it happening?

Some hailstones collected in Milan on 12/07/24. Diameter 5 cm.



On the day of Friday, July 12The Northern Italy was hit by a strong downpour accompanied by violent hailstorms, with grains that have reached dimensions greater than 5 cm in diameter. In Milan, some people were injured and the circulation of the M2 metro was interrupted for a few hours due to faults caused by the bad weather. In Como, the Lario flooded, while between Treviso and Belluno two landslides blocked traffic along the state road.

On the contrary, the Southern Italy is hit by aextreme heat wavewith spikes around the 40 °C. In short, Italy is strongly split in two.

Of course, it is not new that in the summer there are heat waves or strong thunderstorms and hailstorms, typical of this season. What is alarming is the extreme violence of these events and the unpredictability of an altered climate, which every year records more intense episodescausing extensive damage. The cause can be found in the expansion of the Hadley cells to the north.

Let’s see together in this article how it is possible that hail reaches such significant dimensions, why it happens every year in July/August and why Italy is divided between two opposite and extreme climates.

Hail in the North with large stones

Punctual as clockwork, the July 12th a new one has arrived in Northern Italy hailstorm which seems to mirror the one that happened on July 19th of last yearstill in the North. A violent storm, lasting a few minutes, had already appeared on Friday morning, bringing landslides and traffic disruptions between Treviso and Bellunowhich however had immediately given way to good weather. The event then repeated itself, with more violence, in the evening of the same day, also bringing with it heavy hailstorms.

Last year, the beans they had reached record sizewith a maximum recorded around 16 cm in diameter by the European Severe Weather Database (ESWD). Also this year, hail reached dimensions around 5 cm in diametercausing damage to property and people, who were injured in the impact.

But how is it possible for hail to reach such dimensions, and why in summer?

How Hail Forms and Why It Occurs in Summer

This “freezing rain” forms inside specific clouds, called cumulonimbus. These are clouds that they grow in heightwith a base around 2 km above sea level and an upper part that touches between 10 and 20 km altitude. Inside the cumulonimbus clouds, they develop ascending currents (upwards) and descendants (downwards), and it is precisely these currents that feed the hailstones and make them reach dimensions considerable greater than 5 cm.

Photo taken in Milan on July 12, 2024. Diameter 3.5 cm.



The low temperatures at the top of cumulonimbus clouds, in fact, form ice crystals that following the descending currents, fall downwards. If the crystals encounter sufficiently powerful ascending currents, they rise upwardsaccumulating humidity which – once encountered again low temperatures at high altitude – they freeze again increasing the size of the grains. This phenomenon can be repeated several timesincreasing the size of the hail from time to time, until the ascending currents are no longer able to “hold” the hailstones, which we will then see fall to the ground.

This continuous cycle of currents can help us understand why this happens. in the summertime: the temperatures high of soil And air, opposed to the low temperatures which are located at high altitude, generate an important difference Of temperature, which contributes to the formation of cumulonimbus clouds and to the perpetuation of the phenomenon just described.

The scorching heat in the South and the strong contrasts of an altered climate

While in the North there are torrential rains and hailstorms, in Southern Italy Instead, we are faced with heat waves with temperatures reaching temperatures above 40 ° CIt is precisely this contrast between two opposite climates that causes significant thermal contrastsresponsible for violent meteorological phenomena such as the one that occurred yesterday in Northern Italy.

Credits: Wetterzentrale



The scorching heat found is certainly a normal manifestation of the summer season, but it is also strongly affected by anthropic dynamics that have contributed to making it more intense And unstable events. One phenomenon that is contributing to this change is certainly identifiable in the northward expansion of the Hadley cellone air mass hot coming from the area subtropical which moves northwards attracted by the colder air. According to the IPCC, the very warm air belonging to this cell has been expanding for yearsoccupying a larger portion of space and arriving at to influence also the climate of southern Europecarrying temperature increases and reaching record highs.